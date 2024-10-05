NIA Arrest Indicates Rise Of Islamist Fundamentalism In Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati(Assam): Referring to the arrest of eight Islamist fundamentalists from Assam by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the return of Jihadi fundamentalists is real in Assam and that the state will not be safe for indigenous people after next ten years.

Sarma was interacting with the media on the sidelines of a programme and added that whenever NIA carries out a raid against the fundamentalist forces, there is at least one arrest from Assam.

"These developments not only indicate that Islamist fundamentalism is growing in Assam but also proves that an extreme Islamist fundamentalism mindset is being created somewhere in Assam," he said. Referring to the protest for the eviction drive in the Kosutoli area in Sonapur he said the developments are concerning and that after another 10 to 15 years it will lead to uncertainty for the indigenous people in Assam.



Naming prominent human rights activist Harsh Mander, Sarma said Mandar and some others like him have been visiting Assam for the last three months and they have been provoking and inciting people where eviction drives are carried out.



"People like Mander and some forces like them visit Assam whenever there is an eviction drive either from the forest land or from the tribal belt and organize those people. We have proof in this regard. However, they are bigger advocates and they never do such activity where they can be arrested. They don't break the line but just stand on the extreme line of the law, so it is difficult to arrest them."



However, the state government has been keeping a watch on them and it will take action as and when necessary, Sarma said.