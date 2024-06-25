NIA Announces Rs 10 Lakhs Cash Reward On Two Wanted Accused In Connection VHP Leader Murder Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh each against two wanted accused in connection with the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar at Nangal in Punjab.

The case against the accused is registered under various Sections of the IPC, UA(P) Act and Arms Act. Harjit Singh alias Laddi, the son of Kuldip Singh, a resident of Garpadhana village in Punjab, and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu, the son of Sukhvinder Singh, a resident of Near Anaj Mandi in Haryana, are absconding in the case RC-06/2024/NIA/DLI registered on May 9 this year. The agency said that any information leading to their arrest and apprehension can be shared on the numbers and email IDs 011-24368800, 91-8585931100, do.nia@gov.in.

Meanwhile, the anti-terror agency on Tuesday also charge-sheeted four accused in connection with the December 2023 ULFA (I) attack on a military station in Assam.

The NIA investigation revealed that the entire conspiracy had been masterminded from across the international border in Myanmar by ULFA (I) self-styled captain, identified as Abhijeet Gogoi alias Kanak Gogoi aka Rumel Asom, along with ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah nee Paresh Asom. Another key conspirator behind these attacks was identified as the outfit’s SS brigadier Arunudoy Dohutia alias Arunodoi Asom.

Two motorcycle-borne cadres of the proscribed military outfit, ULFA (I), had lobbed grenades at the military station in Lichubari in Jorhat district on December 14, as part of a bigger conspiracy to target army establishments across the north-eastern state. It took place less than a month after a similar attack at an Army camp in Kakopathar in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Later on December 15, 2023, ULFA (I) claimed responsibility for the attacks. NIA investigations in the Jorhat case RC-01/2024/NIA/GUW had led to the arrest of three accused, identified as Biplab Baruah, Biraj Kachari and Achyut Gogoi.

“All three have been charge-sheeted on Tuesday, along with SS Captain Aicheng Asom, who is still absconding. The four have been chargesheeted under relevant Sections of IPC, UA (P) A and Explosives Substance Act,” the NIA said. The NIA, which had taken over the Jorhat case from the Assam Police as a connected offence with the Kakopathar Army Camp attack, had earlier filed a chargesheet against the six accused.