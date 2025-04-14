ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA Alerts Bihar, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand About Hidden IEDs Planted By Maoists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alerted the Central Paramilitary Forces and state police in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand about hidden IEDs. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alerted the Central Paramilitary Forces as well as state police in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand about hidden improvised explosives devices (IEDs) in different locations of the three states.

The development takes place following the interrogations of several suspects involved with the Maoists' activities. On Tuesday last, NIA recovered two IEDs with three kg each from remote areas in Bihar.

“We are expecting to unearth more hidden IEDs from different places of the State,” said a senior security official to ETV Bharat on Monday.

According to the official, as the security agencies have been targeting the ultras in their bastion in Maoist affected States, the ultras to prove their existence will try to create sabotage by blowing IEDs.

“Against the backdrop of a massive ongoing anti-Maoist operation, the ultras are finding it difficult to attack the security forces with arms and ammunition. So, they would certainly try to plant IEDs in different locations,” the official, who is aware of the interrogation of arrested Maoists and their sympathisers, said.

It is worth mentioning that, last week, the anti-terror agency working in close coordination with the Bihar police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), recovered two IEDs hidden by CPI (Maoist) cadres in a forest area in Bihar’s Gaya district.

Acting on a tip-off, the NIA team coordinated with a Special Task Force (STF) of the state and the CRPF to plan out a meticulous and safe operation to locate the IEDs in the difficult forest terrain.

“The combing operation led to the seizure of the two IEDs, weighing about three kg each and concealed under land between two rocks of Kari Pahadi,” the NIA said.

In fact, the recovery was based on intelligence about the concealment of two IEDs by the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation in the Bhusiya forest area in the Lutuwa area of Gaya. The anti-terror agency sent a team to the area after analysing the information.