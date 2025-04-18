ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Team Visits Relief Camp In Malda, Governor Heads To Violence-Hit Region

Malda/ Kolkata: An NHRC team on Friday visited a relief camp in Malda to meet those displaced by the Murshidabad riots, while Governor C V Ananda Bose defying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's request to defer his trip, set out for the district—prompting the TMC to allege a BJP-backed attempt to provoke further unrest.

The NHRC team visited the Par Lalpur High School in Malda, where hundreds of displaced persons have taken shelter since communal clashes erupted in Murshidabad on April 11 and 12 during protests against the central government's amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Commission, which took suo motu cognisance of the violence, said it decided to send a fact-finding team in view of the "seriousness of the situation" and has sought a detailed inquiry report within three weeks.

Officials confirmed that three people were killed in the violence that spread across Muslim-majority areas like Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur in Murshidabad district. Several residents, fearing for their lives, fled to neighbouring Malda and are now living in makeshift relief camps.

Governor Bose left for Malda early Friday morning despite the chief minister's request to delay his visit in the interest of maintaining calm. "I am going to the field," Bose told reporters before boarding a train to Malda.

"I am going there to meet the victims and verify the reports that we have received from the ground. I will visit hospitals, the residences of the victims, and the relief camps. Central forces and state police are working together to restore normalcy. After meeting the victims, I will submit my recommendations," he said.

The governor also stated that he would proceed to Murshidabad after completing his visit to Malda. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar also began a two-day tour of Malda and Murshidabad on Friday to assess the impact of the violence on women and inspect rehabilitation efforts.

"We have received reports that women in the affected areas and relief camps are not being treated properly. The NCW has formed an inquiry committee. We will speak to the victims and assess the situation before submitting a detailed report," Rahatkar said in Kolkata before leaving.

The NCW team will spend the night in Malda and head to Murshidabad on Saturday. The panel is expected to meet district officials, victims, and eventually call on the Governor, Chief Secretary, and DGP in Kolkata on Sunday.