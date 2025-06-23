ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Gang Rape At Gopalpur Beach In Odisha

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a 20-year-old female college student was allegedly subjected to gang rape by around 10 men on the Gopalpur sea beach of Ganjam District in Odisha on June 15, 2025.

The victim had gone to the beach along with a male friend to celebrate a festival. The perpetrators, after overpowering her friend, sexually assaulted her.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Odisha, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of the investigation in the case, the victim’s health and compensation/counselling, if any, provided to her by the state authorities.