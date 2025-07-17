ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Seeks Report On Kashmiri Hawker Missing Since 2013 In Amritsar

The NHRC has directed Handwara police to submit a report on the disappearance of a Kashmiri hawker in Amritsar, Punjab.

NHRC directs Handwara police to report on the disappearance of a Kashmiri hawker in Amritsar, Punjab.
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Senior Superintendent of Police, Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, to submit a report in connection with a case related to the reported missing of a Kashmiri hawker in Punjab's Amritsar in 2013.

The rights body's latest directive came after the authority concerned failed to submit the requisite report despite being asked to do so. According to the NHRC, the matter pertains to the alleged disappearance of a person. The complainant alleged that his son, Manzoor Ahmad Kumar, went missing on March 19, 2013, in Amritsar, Punjab, where he was selling Kashmiri shawls.

The complainant alleged a complete lack of information regarding the whereabouts of Manzoor Ahmad Kumar, necessitating legal attention to uncover the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, and sought the intervention of the rights body.

Notably, the NHRC, through proceedings dated January 17, 2024, had forwarded a copy of the complaint and related documents to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Handwara, directing them to submit the requisite report within two weeks. A reminder was also issued on November 6, 2024.

In response, only a forwarding letter has been received. The requisite report is still awaited from the authority concerned, as per the Rights Body.

"The Senior Superintendant of Police, Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, is again directed to submit requisite report to the Commission within four weeks, failing which the Commission shall he constrained to invoke its powers Under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 calling for the personal appearance of the authority concerned before the Commission," the NHRC said in its latest directive.

It may be mentioned that the present case was pending before the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission. The same has been transferred to the NHRC in pursuance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs letter dated September 26, 2023.

