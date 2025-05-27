ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Seeks Haryana Police Chief's Response On A Journalist's Killing

NHRC issues a notice to the Haryana DGP calling for a detailed report on the killing of a journalist within two weeks

NHRC
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of a journalist's killing in Haryana and issued a notice to the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, working with an online news portal, was out for a walk after dinner when the unidentified assailants shot him in Luhari village, Jajjir district and fled from the spot.

The Commission has observed that the contents, if true, "raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim." NHRC has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana, calling for a detailed report within two weeks. "It is expected to include the status of the investigation of the case," said the notice.

The Commission has taken "suo motu cognisance of media reports that a journalist was shot dead near his residence" on May 18, it said.

Reportedly, the villagers took the victim to a nearby hospital, from where he was later referred to another hospital in Gurugram before succumbing to his injuries.

"The murder of Dharmendra Singh Chauhan is a chilling attack on journalism and democracy. We demand that the authorities act swiftly to uncover the motive behind this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice," said the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) in a statement while urging the Haryana government to conduct an immediate, transparent, and thorough investigation to ensure justice for Dharmendra’s family.

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of a journalist's killing in Haryana and issued a notice to the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, working with an online news portal, was out for a walk after dinner when the unidentified assailants shot him in Luhari village, Jajjir district and fled from the spot.

The Commission has observed that the contents, if true, "raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim." NHRC has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana, calling for a detailed report within two weeks. "It is expected to include the status of the investigation of the case," said the notice.

The Commission has taken "suo motu cognisance of media reports that a journalist was shot dead near his residence" on May 18, it said.

Reportedly, the villagers took the victim to a nearby hospital, from where he was later referred to another hospital in Gurugram before succumbing to his injuries.

"The murder of Dharmendra Singh Chauhan is a chilling attack on journalism and democracy. We demand that the authorities act swiftly to uncover the motive behind this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice," said the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) in a statement while urging the Haryana government to conduct an immediate, transparent, and thorough investigation to ensure justice for Dharmendra’s family.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NHRCDHARMENDRA SINGH CHAUHANJOURNALIST KILLED IN HARYANAHARYANA POLICE PROBENHRC JOURNALIST MURDER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

Daughters' 48-Year Fight Frees 104-Year-Old Father In Murder Case In UP

Rejected At Home, Respected On The Streets, How Cuttack's Trans Women Are Reclaiming Their Dignity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.