NHRC Seeks Haryana Police Chief's Response On A Journalist's Killing

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports of a journalist's killing in Haryana and issued a notice to the Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the journalist Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, working with an online news portal, was out for a walk after dinner when the unidentified assailants shot him in Luhari village, Jajjir district and fled from the spot.

The Commission has observed that the contents, if true, "raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim." NHRC has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Haryana, calling for a detailed report within two weeks. "It is expected to include the status of the investigation of the case," said the notice.

The Commission has taken "suo motu cognisance of media reports that a journalist was shot dead near his residence" on May 18, it said.

Reportedly, the villagers took the victim to a nearby hospital, from where he was later referred to another hospital in Gurugram before succumbing to his injuries.

"The murder of Dharmendra Singh Chauhan is a chilling attack on journalism and democracy. We demand that the authorities act swiftly to uncover the motive behind this crime and bring the perpetrators to justice," said the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) in a statement while urging the Haryana government to conduct an immediate, transparent, and thorough investigation to ensure justice for Dharmendra’s family.