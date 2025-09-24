NHRC Proposes To Engage Special Monitors To Assist In Discharge Of Its Statutory Responsibilities
The duty of the Special Monitor will be to examine, evaluate, advise and report on human rights challenges through activities carried out by special procedures.
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has proposed to engage services of distinguished individuals who possess knowledge or practical experience in dealing with the human rights issues and are domain experts as Special Monitors to assist it in discharging its statutory responsibilities.
The main duty of the Special Monitor will be to examine, evaluate, advise, and report on human rights challenges through activities carried out by special procedures, conducting visits, and offering guidance on emerging issues from a human rights perspective.
The NHRC was established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to enhance the safeguarding of human rights and to address related matters.
The responsibilities of the Commission are outlined in Section 12 of the Act, which, in addition to investigating complaints regarding human rights violations or negligence in preventing such violations by public officials, encompasses visits to prisons and other facilities, promoting human rights awareness, and supporting the initiatives of Non-Governmental Organizations and institutions active in the human rights sector, among other activities.
Given that the rights body's headquarters is in Delhi, it is impractical for it to be present in various regions of the country to evaluate the status of human rights in those areas. To ensure the Commission's outreach across all parts of the nation, it has opted to appoint Special Monitors on specific thematic issues who will serve as its representatives and observers.
The title of Special Monitor is assigned to a person who operates on behalf of the NHRC, adhering to established guidelines, whether focusing on a specific region or addressing thematic issues related to human rights.
According to a circular issued by the NHRC, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, it said, "The NHRC proposes to engage services of eminent persons who have knowledge or practical experience in dealing with the Human Rights issues and are domain experts as Special Monitors to assist the Commission in discharging its statutory responsibilities."
It may be mentioned that, according to the data shared by the NHRC, the pendency of cases till September 1, stood at 34,735.
During the month of August, the rights body disposed 4,281 cases, as per the data. Along with the circular, it has also shared its guidelines for the engagement of Special Monitor.
Number of Special Monitors to be engaged
According to the rights body, Special Monitors are engaged to deal with different themes including human rights advocacy, human trafficking, criminal justice system and matters relating to transgender.
The Commission would engage Special Monitors as per the functional requirement and need basis.
Eligibility criteria for Special Monitors
A person who has held high posts in Government of India or State Government or is an academician of repute or an eminent person who has knowledge of, or practical experience in, matters relating to Human Rights or a domain expert, shall be eligible for appointment as Special Monitor, as per the rights body.
Age and duration of engagement of Special Monitors
According to the NHRC, the upper age limit for initial engagement of Special Monitors would be 67 years. However, in exceptional cases it can be extended for a further period of up-to 3 years. The engagement shall be up-to 70 years, not beyond it.
"The Special Monitor shall initially be engaged for a period of up-to 3 years. Depending upon the performance, this can be further extended up-to 5 years or up-to the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier, on the basis of annual evaluation of their performance by a Committee appointed by the Chairperson," it said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, an expert, who has been working for the child rights, did not wish to be named, said, "Engagement of experts from different areas as Special Monitors will give a boost to the NHRC's cause for which it has been working since its inception."
