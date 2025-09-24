ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Proposes To Engage Special Monitors To Assist In Discharge Of Its Statutory Responsibilities

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has proposed to engage services of distinguished individuals who possess knowledge or practical experience in dealing with the human rights issues and are domain experts as Special Monitors to assist it in discharging its statutory responsibilities.

The main duty of the Special Monitor will be to examine, evaluate, advise, and report on human rights challenges through activities carried out by special procedures, conducting visits, and offering guidance on emerging issues from a human rights perspective.

The NHRC was established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to enhance the safeguarding of human rights and to address related matters.

The responsibilities of the Commission are outlined in Section 12 of the Act, which, in addition to investigating complaints regarding human rights violations or negligence in preventing such violations by public officials, encompasses visits to prisons and other facilities, promoting human rights awareness, and supporting the initiatives of Non-Governmental Organizations and institutions active in the human rights sector, among other activities.

Given that the rights body's headquarters is in Delhi, it is impractical for it to be present in various regions of the country to evaluate the status of human rights in those areas. To ensure the Commission's outreach across all parts of the nation, it has opted to appoint Special Monitors on specific thematic issues who will serve as its representatives and observers.

The title of Special Monitor is assigned to a person who operates on behalf of the NHRC, adhering to established guidelines, whether focusing on a specific region or addressing thematic issues related to human rights.

According to a circular issued by the NHRC, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat

"The primary responsibility of the Special Monitor is to examine, evaluate, advise and report' on human rights problems through activities undertaken by special procedures, conducting visits and providing advice on emerging issues from the perspective of human rights," the Rights body said. It may be mentioned that, according to the data shared by the NHRC, the pendency of cases till September 1, stood at 34,735.

During the month of August, the rights body disposed 4,281 cases, as per the data. Along with the circular, it has also shared its guidelines for the engagement of Special Monitor.