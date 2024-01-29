NHRC notice to Telangana govt over woman cops 'dragging' student by her hair

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent a notice to the Telangana government and the state's police chief over media reports that some policewomen allegedly dragged a female student by her hair during an agitation by some students in Ranga Reddy district, officials said on Monday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of human rights of the student. The NHRC has sought a detailed report, including details of action taken against the police officials responsible for the alleged incident, within four weeks, the rights panel said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a report on a video clip purportedly showing policewomen "dragging a protesting student by her hair in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana during an agitation by some students of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on 24th January, 2024," it said. The video has since gone viral on social media, the NHRC said.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Telangana, seeking a detailed report on the incident within four weeks. It should also include the action taken report and health status of the girl, it added. According to the report, carried on January 25, the students were protesting against a decision of the state government allocating 100 acres of land belonging to the university, for the construction of the new High Court complex, the statement said.