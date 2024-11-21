NHRC Notice To Bihar Govt, DGP Over Deaths Due To Suspected Food Poisoning At Shelter Home

New Delhi: The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Bihar government and the state police chief over deaths due to suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna earlier this month.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within two weeks. Three people died while 12 fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at the shelter home for differently-abled women -- Asha Grih -- at Patel Nagar in Patna, officials earlier said.

The NHRC, which took suo motu cognisance of a media report of the incident, said in a statement that the inmates reportedly complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after having a meal. They were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The shelter home is reportedly funded by the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Bihar, it added. The rights panel observed that the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violation of the victims.

"As the lawful custodians of the inmates, the authorities of the shelter home are responsible for providing proper care to the inmates. Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notice to the Bihar chief secretary calling for a detailed report within two weeks," it said.

The report is expected to include the status of the victims' health. The commission would also like to know whether any compensation has been provided to the victims or their families by the administration, the statement said.

The chief secretary is also expected to inform the commission regarding the steps taken or proposed to ensure that such incidents do not recur, it said. According to the media reports during the inspection of the shelter home, authorities found that the inmates were living in "unhygienic conditions".

Proper hygiene was not being maintained in the preparation of food at the shelter home, the rights panel said.