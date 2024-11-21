ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Notice To Bihar Govt, DGP Over Deaths Due To Suspected Food Poisoning At Shelter Home

Three people died while 12 fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at the shelter home, Asha Grih, at Patel Nagar in Patna.

NHRC Notice To Bihar Govt, DGP Over Deaths Due To Suspected Food Poisoning At Shelter Home
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 40 minutes ago

New Delhi: The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Bihar government and the state police chief over deaths due to suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna earlier this month.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within two weeks. Three people died while 12 fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at the shelter home for differently-abled women -- Asha Grih -- at Patel Nagar in Patna, officials earlier said.

The NHRC, which took suo motu cognisance of a media report of the incident, said in a statement that the inmates reportedly complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after having a meal. They were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The shelter home is reportedly funded by the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Bihar, it added. The rights panel observed that the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violation of the victims.

"As the lawful custodians of the inmates, the authorities of the shelter home are responsible for providing proper care to the inmates. Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notice to the Bihar chief secretary calling for a detailed report within two weeks," it said.

The report is expected to include the status of the victims' health. The commission would also like to know whether any compensation has been provided to the victims or their families by the administration, the statement said.

The chief secretary is also expected to inform the commission regarding the steps taken or proposed to ensure that such incidents do not recur, it said. According to the media reports during the inspection of the shelter home, authorities found that the inmates were living in "unhygienic conditions".

Proper hygiene was not being maintained in the preparation of food at the shelter home, the rights panel said.

Read More

2 Girls Killed, 9 Others Critical Due To Food Poisoning In Patna

New Delhi: The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Bihar government and the state police chief over deaths due to suspected food poisoning at a state-run shelter home in Patna earlier this month.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within two weeks. Three people died while 12 fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at the shelter home for differently-abled women -- Asha Grih -- at Patel Nagar in Patna, officials earlier said.

The NHRC, which took suo motu cognisance of a media report of the incident, said in a statement that the inmates reportedly complained of vomiting and diarrhoea after having a meal. They were admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The shelter home is reportedly funded by the Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Bihar, it added. The rights panel observed that the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violation of the victims.

"As the lawful custodians of the inmates, the authorities of the shelter home are responsible for providing proper care to the inmates. Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notice to the Bihar chief secretary calling for a detailed report within two weeks," it said.

The report is expected to include the status of the victims' health. The commission would also like to know whether any compensation has been provided to the victims or their families by the administration, the statement said.

The chief secretary is also expected to inform the commission regarding the steps taken or proposed to ensure that such incidents do not recur, it said. According to the media reports during the inspection of the shelter home, authorities found that the inmates were living in "unhygienic conditions".

Proper hygiene was not being maintained in the preparation of food at the shelter home, the rights panel said.

Read More

2 Girls Killed, 9 Others Critical Due To Food Poisoning In Patna

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSIONFOOD POISONING AT SHELTER HOMENHRC BIHAR SHELTER HOME

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.