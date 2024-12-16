ETV Bharat / bharat

NHRC Issues Notices To Rajasthan Government, DGP Over Minor Boy's Death; Seeks Detailed Report

NHRC said it has observed that it seems the guidelines issued by the SC, Centre are not being followed by the authorities.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Rajasthan over the reported death of a five-year-old boy after being trapped in a 150 feet deep borewell for nearly 56 hours at Dausa in Rajasthan.

The Commission has sought a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the FIR registered in the reported matter, action taken against the responsible public authorities and compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased, the NHRC said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The Commission said as per the media report carried on December 12, the minor was pulled out of the borewell with a rope in an unconscious state. The minor was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, it said.

NHRC took suo motu cognizance of a media report that a five-year-old boy died after being trapped in a 150 feet deep borewell for nearly 56 hours in the Dausa district of Rajasthan. Reportedly, the boy fell in the borewell while playing in a field.

The Commission has observed that this raises a serious issue of violation of human rights.

It seems that the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Centre are not being followed by the authorities to prevent such unfortunate incidents of small children falling into open/ abandoned borewells and tubewells. This apparent negligence not only amounts to dereliction of duty on their part but also tantamount to violation of the people's right to life, the statement added.

TAGGED:

RAJASTHAN GOVERNMENTDGP RAJASTHANDEATH OF BOYNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

