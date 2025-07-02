NHRC Issues Notice To Odisha Govt Over Alleged Torture Of Elderly Advocate By Police And IAS Probationer In Balasore

Cuttack: Taking cognisance of a representation filed by the All-Odisha Lawyers Association (AOLA), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued a notice to Odisha government asking its Chief Secretary to examine the allegation of torture meted out to a 70-year-old advocate of Balasore Bar Association by the police and a trainee IAS officer. The Commission has asked the state government to submit a report within a period of 15 days.

General Secretary of AOLA Prasanna Kumar Nanda had filed the representation before the NHRC last month complaining that probationary IAS officer Shamal Kalyanrao Bhagat along with some police personnel of Balasore district had forcibly detained senior advocate Purusottam Das at Sahadevkhunta police station and tortured him to undertake a false confession on June 9, 2025.

When the septuagenarian refused to make the false confession, he was arrested the following day allegedly on fabricated charges and was forwarded to the court from where he was remanded in judicial custody. The case relates back to an incident that occurred on June 6, 2025 at Balasore circuit House where the senior advocate was allegedly abused and manhandled by the young female probationary IAS officer Bhagat.

According to reports, advocate Das had gone to the Circuit House to meet the local MLA. He pushed open an ajar door after knocking it thinking that the suit was occupied by the MLA. However, seeing Bhagat on a sofa inside the suit, advocate Das stepped back immediately after apologising. This, nevertheless, enraged Bhagat so much that she abused the elderly man in filthy language and threatened him of police action for trying to enter her suit in an inebriated condition, reports said.

Subsequently, the AOLA sought the intervention of NHRC to preserve the CCTV footage of the police station, undertake an independent enquiry, take stern action against the trainee IAS officer and concerned policemen and consider suitable compensation for the victim for serious violation of his Human Rights and mental torture.

