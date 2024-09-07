NHAI's Surveillance System: Decreased Number of Accidents on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Alwar (Rajasthan): Positive results have been observed from NHAI's surveillance system on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, leading to a reduction in accidents. Following frequent reports of major accidents since the opening of the expressway, the officials studied the problem and identified the main cause as over speeding. This led to NHAI initiating a surveillance system on August 1.

In the past month, there have been no major accidents, and over 400 vehicles have been fined automatically for over speeding. According to information, in the past year and a half, over 160 people have lost their lives, and hundreds were injured in road accidents on the expressway.

ASP Tejpal Singh said that since the start of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway passing through Alwar, people were constantly driving their vehicles at high speed, due to which accidents were happening on the expressway every day. To stop the increasing accidents on the expressway, steps were taken by NHAI and from August 1, online challans are being issued to those resorting to over speeding. Due to this, people are now afraid of challans. Now drivers on the expressway are driving their vehicles according to the prescribed speed limit. The positive result of this is that no major accident has come to light on the expressway in the last one month.

More than 425 online challans: ASP Tejpal Singh said that 377 online challans were issued from August 1 to August 31 through the surveillance cameras installed by NHAI on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway. "Also, online challans were issued for about 50 vehicles from September 1 to September 6. He said that in the last 37 days, 425 online challans were issued for over speeding. The online challan reaches the vehicle owner's registered number through a message," he said.

Over 150 lives lost: Many major accidents have taken place on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, in the last one and a half years, in which more than 150 people lost their lives. At the same time, many people were also injured in the accidents. After the surveillance system was started by NHAI, no major accident took place on the expressway.

"The prescribed speed limit on the Delhi Mumbai Expressway is 120, but many drivers drive their vehicles at higher speed on the expressway. In the challans issued, the speed of many vehicles has been found to be more than 150. Challans are being issued to all vehicles running above the speed of 120", said ASP Tejpal Singh.