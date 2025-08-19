Army Jawan Assault In Meerut: NHAI Slaps Rs 20 Lakh Fine On Toll Plaza Agency, Cancels Its Contract

Lucknow: A day after a video of assault of an Army jawan at Bhuni toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut went viral, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) swung into action and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collection agency. Not only this, the contract of the toll agency has also been terminated.

Strongly condemning such behaviour by the toll plaza staff, NHAI said strict action has been taken on the incident of misbehaviour with Army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni Toll Plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on August 17. A penalty of Rs 20 lakh has been imposed on the toll collecting agency, it said.

Late on Sunday night, several toll staffers allegedly thrashed the Army jawan, who had been a part of India's Operation Sindoor, at Bhuni toll plaza in Meerut's Sarurpur police station area, when he was on his way to Delhi airport with his cousin to rejoin duty in Srinagar.

After a video of the assault went viral on social media, hundreds of locals gathered at the toll plaza and ransacked toll property. Soon, SP (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra arrived with police force and tried to pacify the angry villagers, who demanded strict action against all those involved. So far, six persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

What Happened

The soldier, Kapil, a resident of Gotka village in Meerut, was on vacation for the Kanwar Yatra after the success of Operation Sindoor. On the day of the incident, he was travelling to Delhi with his cousin Shivam to catch a flight to Srinagar the next morning. At the Bhuni toll plaza, when Kapil showed his Army ID and asked to be allowed through stating that he was in a rush, the toll plaza workers allegedly snatched his ID card and mobile phone, tied him to an iron pillar, and thrashed him brutally. When his cousin tried to intervene, he too was allegedly assaulted.

Station in-charge Ajay Shukla said, "On the basis of a written complaint lodged by the Army jawan (Kapil), a case has been registered. The injured soldier and his cousin were admitted to a community health centre for treatment."

SP (Rural) Rakesh Mishra said police arrested six accused following an investigation. "CCTV footage is being examined to identify and nab the remaining culprits," he added.

SSP Vipin Tanda said all those guilty will face strict action and warned that police will not allow anyone to disturb peace in the region.

On Monday, BJP leader Sangeet Som reached the toll plaza and lashed out at the police in front of hundreds of villagers. He accused the police of inaction and said, "Meerut is running on God's mercy. Why do such incidents keep happening again and again?"

He warned that if all accused, including the toll firm contractor Dharam Singh, are not arrested, he himself will sit on a protest at the toll on August 20. "A soldier belongs to the whole country. Such incidents are condemnable," he added.

Meanwhile, NHAI has initiated steps to blacklist the concerned toll collection agency. "Process has been initiated to terminate and debar the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids. NHAI strongly condemns such behaviour by the toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways," it said.

Read More

Army Soldier On Way To Resume Duty In Kashmir Assaulted By Toll Plaza Workers In Uttar Pradesh

Jaipur: Retired Army Man Killed In Hit-And-Run, Accused Woman Gets Bail