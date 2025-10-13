ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Restores Two-Way Traffic On Jammu–Srinagar National Highway

Jammu: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday restored two-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), which suffered major damage between the Udhampur and Chenani stretch due to recent landslides triggered by heavy rains.

The NHAI has also conveyed to the local administration that two-way traffic of all types of vehicles could be resumed.

NHAI Restores Two-Way Traffic On Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (ETV Bharat)

The traffic movement on NH44 was severely disrupted following heavy rainfall, flash floods, and cloudbursts during the months of August and September (26–27 August and 02–03 September).