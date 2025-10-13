NHAI Restores Two-Way Traffic On Jammu–Srinagar National Highway
A NHAI spokesperson said that the agency pressed men and machinary into service to clear the road on war footing basis following massive landslides.
Jammu: The National Highways Authority of India on Monday restored two-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44), which suffered major damage between the Udhampur and Chenani stretch due to recent landslides triggered by heavy rains.
The NHAI has also conveyed to the local administration that two-way traffic of all types of vehicles could be resumed.
The traffic movement on NH44 was severely disrupted following heavy rainfall, flash floods, and cloudbursts during the months of August and September (26–27 August and 02–03 September).
A spokesperson said that after the landslides, NHAI swiftly mobilized men and machinery to restore connectivity on a war footing. “Subsequent to sustained efforts, the damaged stretches were repaired and blacktopped. The most affected and vulnerable portion near Tharad between Udhampur and Chenani, approximately 300 meters in length, has been fully blacktopped on October 5, ensuring smooth passage for both HMVs and LMVs," he added.
The restoration now enables two-way movement of all types of vehicles, reducing congestion and ensuring uninterrupted flow of traffic on the critical Lakhanpur–Jammu–Srinagar corridor.
Regular monitoring and maintenance teams have been deployed along the corridor to ensure smooth and safe travel for all road users, the NHAI spokesperson added.
The closure of the highway due to the landslides between the Udhampur and Banihal stretch had left hundreds of vehicles stranded which were later cleared after authorities partially restored the road.
