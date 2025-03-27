ETV Bharat / bharat

Daily Commute Gets Costlier: NHAI Increases Toll In Karnataka From April 1, Nationwide Toll Hike From June 3

Bengaluru: Motorists using the tolled expressway on Ballari Road leading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will have to pay higher toll fees starting April 1. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a revised toll structure, increasing the single journey fare for cars from Rs 115 to Rs 120, while the return journey fee will rise from Rs 170 to Rs 180.

This hike is part of an annual revision linked to inflation, affecting toll rates across Karnataka and other parts of the country. According to NHAI Project Director KB Jayakumar, the increase will range between three per cent and five per cent, depending on the specific toll plaza and concessionaire period. Official notifications regarding these revisions will be issued in the coming days.

Impact on Commuters and Vehicle Categories

The toll fee increase is expected to impact private vehicle owners, air travelers relying on taxis, and daily commuters using city buses and AC buses to KIA. On an average day, 80,000 to one lakh vehicles pass through the Sadahalli toll plaza, making it one of the busiest routes in Bengaluru.

For light commercial vehicles (LCVs), mini buses, and large goods vehicles (LGVs), the single journey toll has been revised from Rs 175 to Rs 185, while the return journey will now cost Rs 275 instead of Rs 265. Similarly, truck and bus operators will see an increase of Rs 15 for both single and return journeys, with the new fees set at Rs 370 and Rs 550, respectively.

For frequent travelers, the monthly pass for cars covering 50 single journeys has been revised to Rs 3,970, while a local monthly pass will cost Rs 350.

Toll Increase on STRR and Other Highways