NHAI Fines And Bans Megha Engineering And Infrastructure Limited For One Year

Kasaragod: Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), a leading construction company in India, has been banned for one year. This is regarding the recent incident where a retaining wall collapsed in the Chengala-Neeleswaram section of National Highway 66 under construction in Kasaragod district. MEIL, which is the contractor for the construction, has been banned from bidding for future contracts for one year and fined Rs 90 lakh by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It has also issued a show-cause notice regarding the one-year ban.

The authority said that the cause of the collapse in Cherkala on Monday was improper design, insufficient protection capacity of the sloping surface, and problems in the drainage system. The retaining wall collapsed twice during the rains, following which, locals then protested. The district collector arrived to inspect the situation, and traffic on this route was also temporarily stopped.

The authority has formed an expert committee comprising a senior scientist from the Central Road Research Centre, a retired professor from IIT-Palakkad and the Geological Survey of India to review the design and construction of National Highway-66 in Kerala. National Highway Authority officials had reached Kasaragod the other day.

Major Issues Against Megha