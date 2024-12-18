ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI Directs Contractors To Ensure Quality Installation Of Crash Barriers On National Highways

New Delhi: State-owned NHAI on Wednesday said it has issued directions for the contractors to ensure strict adherence to the defined guidelines for the installation of Metal Beam Crash Barrier (MBCB) along National Highways.

NHAI in a statement said the directions include that the concessionaire/contractor should ensure that materials supplied for the crash barrier should be of the same specification as given in the crash test report and it should be installed as per the methodology provided by the manufacturer.

The concessionaire/contractor shall obtain a certificate from the manufacturer that the crash barrier installed at the project site is as per prescribed design, standards and specifications, it added.