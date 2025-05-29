ETV Bharat / bharat

NHAI To Begin Trial Run of Underpasses on Dwarka Expressway Today; Relief In Sight For Commuters

New Delhi: In a significant step to identify different routes to alleviate congestion on the Delhi–Gurugram congested stretch of National Highway 48, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun the trial runs of newly constructed underpasses, including a shallow tunnel, on the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway.

The trial runs on the stretch, which is set to commence on May 29, will be performed on a weekday basis from Tuesday to Friday between 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM to assess and interrogate the infrastructure before an operational start.

The airport underpasses were built in order to open up Washington-like routing for the area, and ultimately, the pilot is directed towards better seamless travel routes leading into and departing from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the surrounding area. The various underpasses and shallow tunnels were built with alternate connectivity for Dwarka, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) and the IGI airport, along with somewhat of a somewhat more direct route to Gurugram from Sirhaul side.

Trails are expected for the following referencing routes:

* A shallow tunnel running from Dwarka/Yashobhoomi sideways into IGI Airport and connecting using newly constructed airport underpasses and visa-versa;

* Right Turn Underpass for travel from Dwarka/Yashobhoomi towards Gurugram (Sirhaul side).

* A combination of the established tunnel plus underpasses to allow for direct route connectivity from Terminal 3 IGI Airport to Gurugram.