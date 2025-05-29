NHAI To Begin Trial Run of Underpasses on Dwarka Expressway Today; Relief In Sight For Commuters

New Delhi: In a significant step to identify different routes to alleviate congestion on the Delhi–Gurugram congested stretch of National Highway 48, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun the trial runs of newly constructed underpasses, including a shallow tunnel, on the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway.
The trial runs on the stretch, which is set to commence on May 29, will be performed on a weekday basis from Tuesday to Friday between 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM to assess and interrogate the infrastructure before an operational start.
The airport underpasses were built in order to open up Washington-like routing for the area, and ultimately, the pilot is directed towards better seamless travel routes leading into and departing from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the surrounding area. The various underpasses and shallow tunnels were built with alternate connectivity for Dwarka, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre) and the IGI airport, along with somewhat of a somewhat more direct route to Gurugram from Sirhaul side.
Trails are expected for the following referencing routes:
* A shallow tunnel running from Dwarka/Yashobhoomi sideways into IGI Airport and connecting using newly constructed airport underpasses and visa-versa;
* Right Turn Underpass for travel from Dwarka/Yashobhoomi towards Gurugram (Sirhaul side).
* A combination of the established tunnel plus underpasses to allow for direct route connectivity from Terminal 3 IGI Airport to Gurugram.
The new infrastructure is expected to divert a significant portion of traffic from the congested surface roads, thereby improving travel time for thousands of daily commuters between Delhi and Gurugram.
Safety and Access Restrictions
The shallow tunnel, built with advanced engineering techniques, will be restricted to vehicles under 4.5 meters in height. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, slow-moving vehicles, and those carrying flammable materials, such as oil tankers, will not be allowed to enter the tunnel or underpasses. The entire system is outfitted with modern safety features, including high-resolution CCTV cameras, a central control room, and emergency exits to ensure commuter security.
Full Operation from June 5
Pending successful evaluations, NHAI plans to make the tunnel and underpasses fully operational from June 5, 2025. The trial phase will allow authorities to assess traffic behaviour and infrastructure performance and implement final adjustments if necessary.
Boost to Regional Connectivity
Beyond decongesting NH48, the infrastructure is expected to improve access between Delhi, Gurugram, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, and northern cities like Sonipat, Panipat, and Chandigarh. It will also provide smoother travel for commuters coming from Faridabad and Manesar towards northern destinations. Once fully functional, the project is poised to become a vital transit corridor in the Delhi-NCR region, offering a faster, safer, and more efficient route to one of India’s busiest airport zones.