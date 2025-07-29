NH-10 Shut Due To Landslides, North Bengal Under Red Alert

Jalpaiguri: Commuters had a tough time plying as the National Highway-10, connecting West Bengal's Siliguri with Sikkim, was shut after several places were severely damaged by incessant rain-triggered landslides.

The Irrigation Department has issued a red alert on Tuesday for areas from Mainaguri Domhani to Mekhliganj on the India-Bangladesh border as heavy rain continues to batter North Bengal. Continued ingress of rainwater has made the Teesta River flow over NH-10. The administration has been keeping a close vigil on the situation, and excess water is being released from the Gajoldoba barrage. Local sources said water has entered the Tot Gao, Takimari and Chapadanga areas of Malbazar.

"Landslides have occurred in several places in the hills due to continuous rain. Some people have been evacuated to relief camps set up by the government. We are monitoring the situation," GTA chairman Rajesh Chauhan said.

Kalimpong District Magistrate Balasubramanian T said, "Seventy people have been evacuated from Malli and Teesta Bazar areas of the district. National Highway-10 has been closed as Teesta water is entering the road. The situation is being monitored."

An inundated locality in North Bengal. (ETV Bharat)

Traffic movement from West Bengal's Sevok to Sikkim's Rangpo was disrupted by landslides in the Tarkhora area of Kalimpong due to incessant rains from Saturday. Administration officials said it will take time to clear the blockade. Commuters have been advised not to take NH-10 till the water recedes.

Landslides have also been reported from Singtam, Rangpo and Bardang, leading to road closures and uprooting of several trees. Parked vehicles on the roads have been swept away by gushing water.

Jaya Sarkar, a panchayat member of Vivekananda Palli in Jalpaiguri Sadar block, said, "We have been alerted since Monday night as there was a yellow alert on the swelling Teesta. A red alert has been issued for Tuesday, and we are warning everyone. The Irrigation Department said people in areas adjacent to the Teesta have been asked to move to safer places. Many have taken shelter in the river embankment."

According to the Jalpaiguri Regional Meteorological Office, Gangtok received 123.4 mm of rainfall, Mangan 116.2 mm, Lava 71 mm, Damthang 108 mm, Munsunga 65 mm, Gajoldoba 1.78 mm, Siliguri 23 mm, Jalpaiguri 27.6 mm, Mainaguri 14 mm, Alipurduar 6.2 mm and Cooch Behar 12 mm. No significant rainfall has been reported from Malbazar, Banarhat, Nagrakata and Hasimara of Dooars.

Commuters staranded on the NH-10. (ETV Bharat)

Alipur Regional Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain on Tuesday in Uttar Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts, along with scattered rains accompanied by thunderstorms in most districts of North Bengal on Wednesday.

The intensity of rainfall will increase in North Bengal from Thursday, with heavy rain likely in Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. Another heavy rain warning has been issued for Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri on Friday. Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar will receive extremely heavy rain from Saturday.