NGT Issues Notice Over NIT Srinagar's New Campus Plan Threatening Chinar, Almond & Walnut Trees In Pulwama

Srinagar: In a significant development, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Government of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Director of NIT Srinagar over the proposed felling of a large number of trees for the construction of a new campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar in the Newa area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The case, filed under Original Application No. 128/2025 by environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat, raises alarms over the potential environmental degradation caused by the project. The applicant, represented by Advocate Saurabh Sharma, alleges that the proposed site — Qariwa-Ranbirpura in Pulwama — hosts a dense concentration of fruit-bearing and protected trees, including an estimated four lakh almond trees, three lakh apple trees, and several thousand walnut, plum, willow, chinar, acacia, and rubina trees.

Particularly concerning, according to the petition, is the presence of walnut and willow trees, which are protected under the Jammu and Kashmir Preservation of Specified Trees Act, 1969. The applicant argues that the felling of these trees would violate the statute and could have far-reaching ecological implications, including habitat loss for migratory birds and wild animals.

"Applicant alleges that the area where the NIT campus is proposed to be constructed has a large number of trees which will be cut in the process of construction work. It is alleged that Newa Karewas has an estimated four lakh almond trees, three lakh apple trees, and numerous plum, walnut, willow, chinar, acacia, rubina, and other green standing trees."

The Principal Bench of the NGT, comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson), Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member), and Dr. Satyagopal Korlapati (Expert Member), observed that the matter involves a "substantial issue relating to compliance of environmental norms."

"Original Application raises substantial issue relating to compliance of environmental norms. Issue notice on OA and IA to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing through e-filing," the Tribunal said in its order issued on April 1, 2025.

It further stated, "If any respondent directly files the reply without routing it through their advocate, the said respondent will remain virtually present to assist the Tribunal. The applicant is directed to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing."

The Tribunal also directed Respondent No. 5 (Director, NIT Srinagar) to file a detailed affidavit disclosing the full construction plan of the proposed NIT campus, along with the exact number of trees slated for removal. "…is directed to disclose the entire plan of construction of the NIT campus and the number of trees which are proposed to be cut in the process of the said construction, along with its reply affidavit."

Meanwhile, the Tribunal also directed the applicant to serve the respondents and file an affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing, scheduled for August 1, 2025.