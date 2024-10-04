NFR: Rail Coach Restaurants A Big Draw among Tourists

Guwahati: Not travelling by train and yet you want to have the dining experience in one of the coaches? Well, that's possible now.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started Rail Coach Restaurants in some of the major stations using its discontinued coaches, which are not fit for train operations. These restaurants have been opened strategically at vacant spaces in the circulating areas providing a unique dining opportunity to both the rail passengers as well as the general public.

Chief Public Relation Officer of the NFR, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that these Rail Coach Restaurants have gained popularity among travellers and the public.

Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR) rail coach restaurant (Northeast Frontier Railway)

"As of now 16 coach restaurants are operational across major stations of NFR. While under Katihar Division, two coach restaurants each have been set up in New Jalpaiguri and Katihar station and one each at Darjeeling, Jogbani, Forbesganj, Siliguri, Purnia and Malda Court stations, one coach restaurant each are operational at Kokrajhar, Raja Bhat Khawa and New Coochbehar stations under Alipurduar division, he said.

"Also, one coach restaurant each is operational at Guwahati and Lumding station of Lumding Division and one at New Tinsukia station of Tinsukia Division," he said. The coach restaurants are being designed with an aesthetic and beautifully heritage look giving a touch of local culture for the attraction of travellers.

Passengers can seek a quick yet delightful meal before or after their journey. Passersby and nearby residents also can enjoy with family and friends to have ecstatic feeling while getting experience of dining in train coaches.

There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants. These restaurants aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways. Sharma said that the initiative is also expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers.