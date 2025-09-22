ETV Bharat / bharat

Next Gen GST Reform: Union Ministers Visit Delhi Markets, Interact With Traders

Union Minister JP Nadda meets with traders and shopkeepers during the 'GST Bachat Utsav', after the implementation of the next-gen GST reforms, in Amar Colony Market, Lajpat Nagar, in New Delhi on Sept. 22, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Several Union ministers, including BJP chief JP Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, visited various markets in the city on Friday and interacted with traders and shopkeepers, taking feedback on the rollout of the next generation GST reforms.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and the party's media head Anil Baluni, Nadda visited Amar Colony market in south Delhi and discussed with traders and shopkeepers the next generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms introduced by the Modi government.

"I have requested them to ensure that the tax benefits provided reach the consumers, and that Indian-made products are sold in their shops," Nadda said in a statement.

The BJP chief also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the business community and congratulated them on the rollout of the next generation GST reforms.

"The shopkeepers expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister and assured they would pass on the benefits of the new GST rates to the consumers," he said.

Nadda added that the relief offered under the new GST regime would benefit crores of consumers, who would shop more during the upcoming festivals of Navratri, Dussehra, Dhanteras, Diwali, and Chhath Puja. "The Indian economy will strengthen further under the leadership of PM Modi," he remarked.