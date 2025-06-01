Next Dialogue With Pakistan Should Only Be On Reclaiming PoK: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, part of an all-party parliamentary delegation currently visiting Malaysia, on Sunday said the next dialogue with Pakistan should be only on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"We have been in talks with them (Pakistan) for decades, despite changes in various paradigms and governments. But one thing remains constant – the conflict," he told the Indian diaspora.

"After what happened on April 22 in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed at point-blank range solely based on their religion and gender...I want the ruling dispensation to engage in dialogue with Pakistan only to discuss reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Otherwise, these terror attacks will continue," Banerjee added.

The Centre has made it clear that any talks with Pakistan will only centre around terrorism and PoK. During its interaction with the diaspora, members of the JDU MP Sanjay Jha-led delegation conveyed India's principled and resolute stand against terrorism.

They briefed the participants on the cross-border terrorism affecting India over the decades, in particular about the dastardly terror attacks in Pahalgam. The briefing also covered the context and background of Operation Sindoor and India's strong stand against terrorism. "The diaspora members were encouraged to share the message across communities and platforms. The interaction captured voices of the diaspora members, including those from the Malaysian Indian Muslim community, who unequivocally condemned cross-border terrorist attacks," the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur posted on X.

Banerjee said India waited for two weeks from the Pahalgam attack for Pakistan to do some justice and bring the perpetrators to book, but nothing happened. Fourteen days later, India carried out precision strikes in Pakistan, dismantling nine terror infrastructures. "We are here with all the evidence out in the public domain. Pictures are all over social media – high-ranking Pakistani army officials were seen attending the funerals of labelled terrorists. What more proof can India offer to the world?" he asked.

He requested the members of the diaspora to spend three to four days in Kashmir. "Through these attacks, they wanted to cripple our economy. So now the onus is on us to do the opposite and ensure that Kashmir flourishes and prospers. It is my humble appeal that next time you visit India, spend 3–4 days in Kashmir to support the local population and boost tourism and the local economy," Banerjee said.

"Those who live far away from India represent nationalist traits and patriotism far more strongly than we do. You wear the tricolour with greater pride than we do on foreign soil. We would be the last ones to talk about war, violence and terror attacks. Pakistan has a habit of playing the victim card after every terror attack....They have a habit of putting one hand in diplomacy and then trying to pull the trigger with the other by indulging in proxy terror organisations and inflicting terror on Indian soil. This is not going to happen anymore," he added.

The delegation also interacted with Indian National Army (INA) veteran S P Narayanasamy, who was part of the Balak Sena of the INA, and thanked him for his solidarity against the menace of terrorism. It also paid a solemn tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a towering figure in India's struggle for independence, at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Culture Centre (NSCBICC) at Brickfields.

The delegation is among seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.