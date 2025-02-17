ETV Bharat / bharat

Next Delhi CM Likely To Take Oath At Ramlila Maidan On Feb 20: BJP Sources

New Delhi: The next chief minister of Delhi along with the council of ministers is likely to take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on February 20, party sources said on Monday.

The oath ceremony is likely to be held around 4.30 pm on February 20, which is expected to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from the party-ruled states, the sources said.

A BJP legislative party meeting, which was to be held on Monday, has been postponed to most likely Wednesday when the party will finalise the candidate for the chief minister's post, the sources said.