Next Delhi CM Likely To Take Oath At Ramlila Maidan On Feb 20: BJP Sources

The oath ceremony of next Delhi CM is likely to be held on February 20, which is expected to be attended by top BJP leaders.

By PTI

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 2:29 PM IST

New Delhi: The next chief minister of Delhi along with the council of ministers is likely to take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on February 20, party sources said on Monday.

The oath ceremony is likely to be held around 4.30 pm on February 20, which is expected to be attended by top BJP leaders, including chief ministers from the party-ruled states, the sources said.

A BJP legislative party meeting, which was to be held on Monday, has been postponed to most likely Wednesday when the party will finalise the candidate for the chief minister's post, the sources said.

The details of the oath ceremony will be discussed at the meeting, they added. The BJP returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years by sweeping the recent Assembly polls, the results of which were announced on February 8.

The party ended the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), winning 48 seats in the 70-member House to AAP's 22. The victory was sweetened by the defeat of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who lost his New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma.

