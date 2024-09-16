Who Will Be Next Delhi CM? Sisodia, Kejriwal To Decide In Huddle Today

New Delhi: With AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announcing he would step down as Delhi Chief Minister after two days, senior party leader Manish Sisodia will meet him on Monday, and discuss who they will pick for the post.

On Sunday, Kejriwal, in his maiden address to party workers after his release on bail, announced to resign and not sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The AAP national convener said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest". A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister."

The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area. Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister. His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said he wanted to give "agnipariksha" (trial by fire) after coming out of jail. "Delhi elections are due in February (2025) but I demand elections in national capital be held in November (2024) with Maharashtra. I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said. (With agency inputs)