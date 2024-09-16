ETV Bharat / bharat

Who Will Be Next Delhi CM? Sisodia, Kejriwal To Decide In Huddle Today

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is going to resign from the post in the next 24 hours, has not announced his replacement yet. He is meeting his friend and senior party leader Manish Sisodia today to finalise a name.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the party supporters, at the party office, in New Delhi on Sunday. Party leader Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are also present.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses the party supporters, at the party office, in New Delhi on Sunday. Party leader Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are also present. (ANI)

New Delhi: With AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announcing he would step down as Delhi Chief Minister after two days, senior party leader Manish Sisodia will meet him on Monday, and discuss who they will pick for the post.

On Sunday, Kejriwal, in his maiden address to party workers after his release on bail, announced to resign and not sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The AAP national convener said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest". A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister."

The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area. Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister. His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said he wanted to give "agnipariksha" (trial by fire) after coming out of jail. "Delhi elections are due in February (2025) but I demand elections in national capital be held in November (2024) with Maharashtra. I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said. (With agency inputs)

Read More

  1. Delhi Govt May Have To Tell EC Reasons For Demanding Early Polls: Experts
  2. Kejriwal's Resignation A Calculated Move to Bolster Political Image, Say Political Analysts
  3. Atishi Explains Why Kejriwal Needs Two Days To Resign

New Delhi: With AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announcing he would step down as Delhi Chief Minister after two days, senior party leader Manish Sisodia will meet him on Monday, and discuss who they will pick for the post.

On Sunday, Kejriwal, in his maiden address to party workers after his release on bail, announced to resign and not sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty".

The AAP national convener said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest". A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister."

The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area. Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister. His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said he wanted to give "agnipariksha" (trial by fire) after coming out of jail. "Delhi elections are due in February (2025) but I demand elections in national capital be held in November (2024) with Maharashtra. I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said. (With agency inputs)

Read More

  1. Delhi Govt May Have To Tell EC Reasons For Demanding Early Polls: Experts
  2. Kejriwal's Resignation A Calculated Move to Bolster Political Image, Say Political Analysts
  3. Atishi Explains Why Kejriwal Needs Two Days To Resign

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SISODIA KEJRIWAL MEETINGARVIND KEJRIWALSUNITA KEJRIWALAAPNEXT DELHI CHIEF MINISTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.