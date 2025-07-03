ETV Bharat / bharat

Next Dalai Lama To Be Decided By Established Institution And No One Else: Rijiju

New Delhi: In an apparent snub to China, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday asserted that the decision on the Incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the Dalai Lama himself and no one else.

On Wednesday, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust will have the authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

Talking to reporters here, Rijiju said the Dalai Lama is the "most important and defining institution" for the Buddhists.

"And all those who follow the Dalai Lama feel that the Incarnation is to be decided by the established convention and as per the wish of the Dalai Lama himself. Nobody else has the right to decide it except him and the conventions in place," Rijiju said.