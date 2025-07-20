Rewa: Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi on Saturday said that the country was entering a defining era, which he described as the “century of the Indian Ocean.” He called on young Indians to embrace discipline, patriotism, and leadership to bring success for themselves and the country.

“India is the only country in the whole world that has the Indian Ocean to its name. That is because the 21st century in which we are living is the century of the Indian Ocean. This is the century of India. These 22 years are important for us,” Admiral Tripathi said while addressing students at Thakur Ranmat Singh College in Rewa. He was the chief guest at two programs at the college, the “Yuva Adhipreran” youth inspiration event and the “Bharat Sanskrutik Yatra” cultural journey organised by the Ministry of Culture.

“Today’s youth are the nation builders of tomorrow. Their thinking and determination determine the direction and condition of the country. The nation is not protected only by weapons or monitoring the borders, but for this, clarity in thoughts, firmness in purpose, and continuity in discipline are very important,” Admiral Tripathi, a native of the Vindhya region, told students.

Next 22 Years Crucial For India In ‘Century Of The Indian Ocean’, Says Navy Chief (ETV Bharat)

Earlier, the Navy chief was given a grand welcome at the college by Principal Dr. Arpita Awasthi. NCC cadets offered a guard of honour, and girl students presented a sketch of the Navy chief.

Sharing his experiences, he urged students to respect time and cultivate patriotism and leadership qualities, which he described as “basic mantras of success in any field.”

“This century belongs to India. In such a situation, the youth can play an important role in building a developed India. They should do such work which can make them an example for society. Instead of getting disheartened by failures, one should learn from them and move forward with new enthusiasm and a positive attitude,” he added.

The event also featured artists from across India and their traditional dance and music performances under the “Bharat Sanskrutik Yatra” program.

Rajasthan’s Mamta Rathore and her team performed Kalbelia and Ghoomar, Lucknow’s Neha Singh Sengar presented Kathak, and Haryana’s Shikha Pal showcased Phag Dhammal and Ghoomar. Vinay Kumar Goswami Mayur of Vrindavan, Ajita Dwivedi of Rewa, and others brought regional and classical forms to life and enthralled the audience.

Artists from Rajasthan performance at TRS College, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

“The cultural journey, which began in Uttar Pradesh, aims to take the culture of India to every corner of the country so that everyone can become aware of it,” said Program Director Dr. Ashish Giri.

Principal Awasthi called that day historic, saying, “An amazing confluence of valour and art was seen in the programs organised here. In the first program, Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi motivated the students in simple words and gave the basic mantras for success in life.”