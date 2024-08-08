ETV Bharat / bharat

Newlyweds in Karnataka's Kolar Fight Soon After Marriage, Man Kills Wife, Dies In Hospital

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

In a tragic incident, a newly married couple had a heated argument over a trivial issue. The confrontation escalated when the groom attacked the woman with a machete, resulting in her death at the scene. Following the incident, the groom attempted to take his own life and breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Newlywed Man Kills Wife In Kolar, Dies In Hospital
Newlyweds Naveen and Likhitshree (ETV Bharat)

Kolar (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a man died by suicide after killing his newly wedded wife, a few hours after marriage in Karnataka's Kolar on Thursday. The incident took place in Chambarasanahalli village of the district on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen, a native of Chambarasanahalli, and Likhitshree, a resident of Bayanapalli village in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their families on Wednesday morning. Officials said that initially, the families were against the marriage, but later the couple convinced them.

The police said that the couple soon after the marriage had a fight over a petty issue and Naveen attacked his wife Likhitshree with a machete as a result she died on the spot while the groom tried to die by suicide by injuring himself. The family members immediately rushed him to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday, the police said.

“Naveen was admitted to Kolar district hospital immediately after the incident. Later, he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. However, he died on Thursday morning during the treatment there,'' Kolar Superintendent of Police Shantaraju said.

A case has been registered at the Andersonpet police station and an investigation is underway.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan: Man Kills His Wife In Bharatpur on Suspicion On Infidelity; Held
  2. Andhra Man Kills Brother's Wife, Daughters In Tirupati; Dies By Suicide

Kolar (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a man died by suicide after killing his newly wedded wife, a few hours after marriage in Karnataka's Kolar on Thursday. The incident took place in Chambarasanahalli village of the district on Wednesday evening, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Naveen, a native of Chambarasanahalli, and Likhitshree, a resident of Bayanapalli village in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their families on Wednesday morning. Officials said that initially, the families were against the marriage, but later the couple convinced them.

The police said that the couple soon after the marriage had a fight over a petty issue and Naveen attacked his wife Likhitshree with a machete as a result she died on the spot while the groom tried to die by suicide by injuring himself. The family members immediately rushed him to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru where he died while undergoing treatment on Thursday, the police said.

“Naveen was admitted to Kolar district hospital immediately after the incident. Later, he was referred to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment. However, he died on Thursday morning during the treatment there,'' Kolar Superintendent of Police Shantaraju said.

A case has been registered at the Andersonpet police station and an investigation is underway.

Read More

  1. Rajasthan: Man Kills His Wife In Bharatpur on Suspicion On Infidelity; Held
  2. Andhra Man Kills Brother's Wife, Daughters In Tirupati; Dies By Suicide

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEWLYWED MAN KILLS WIFEMAN KILLS WIFE IN KOLARNEWLYWED MAN KILLS WIFE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.