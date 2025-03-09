ETV Bharat / bharat

Newlywed Couple Found Dead On Their Wedding Night Under Mysterious Circumstances In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A shocking incident came to light in the city of Shri Ram, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. A young man from Sahadatganj in the Cantonment area, got married on Friday. On Saturday, he returned home with his bride. However, tragedy struck on their wedding night—both husband and wife were found dead the next morning.

The woman's body was discovered on the bed, while the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the matter. The incident occurred in the Sahadatganj area under the Cantt police station in Ayodhya district.

Family members became suspicious when repeated calls from outside the room went unanswered. Eventually, they entered through a window and were shocked to find both of them dead.

Deepak Kumar, the deceased's elder brother, stated that everything had gone smoothly during the wedding, and the couple had dinner with the family. However, no one knows what transpired during the night. He added that they learned about the incident while out shopping for vegetables in the morning.