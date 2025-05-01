Newly-Married Pak Bride In Srinagar Asked To Leave India, Stuck At Attari-Wagah Border

Amritsar: A youth from Srinagar got married to a woman from Pakistan's Rawalpindi, and the next morning, the bride was ordered to leave India as part of a series of retaliatory steps following the Pahalgam terror attack. However, the woman has got stuck at the Attari-Wagah border.

Pakistani national Hazia was married to Aamir Malik at his residence in Nehru Park area of ​​Srinagar on April 27. The wedding was held with a great fanfare. However, their happiness was short-lived as on the morning of April 28, Srinagar Police reached Aamir's house and took away the newly-married bride and her family members with them. Police dropped them at Attari-Wagah border. They managed to exit India to go to Pakistan from the Integrated Check Post at Attari but were stuck at Wagah as Pakistan was yet to open the border gates.

"My wife was supposed to return to Pakistan and likewise was sent from Attari but she was stopped at Wagah and not allowed to go further. We got married on Tuesday and on early Wednesday morning, my bride was ordered to leave India. We followed the Indian government's instructions but now she is stuck at the border," Aamir said.

Aamir's relative Nadeem said he has been living in Srinagar for six years and his children too study at the schools here. "Despite this, when we were asked to leave India, we did not raise any objection. I sent my wife and children back, but now they are all stuck at Wagah. My niece, Hazia got married to my relative, Aamir, an Indian national. Aamir's in-laws had left the venue immediately after the wedding," Nadeem said.

According to Nadeem, they reached Attari by 11 am on Wednesday and after a daylong checking process, they were allowed to cross Attari, but were stopped at Wagah. "Now they are neither allowed to return to India nor enter into Pakistan as the border doors are closed. Who will take the responsibility of their security?" Nadeem asked.