ETV Bharat / bharat

Newly-married Haridwar Woman Locks Up In-Law To Elope With Beau

It is learnt that the woman is a resident of Laksar and was married to a person from the Pathri area about a fortnight ago.

Representative Image.
Representative Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST

1 Min Read

Laksar: In a shocking case, a newly-married woman eloped with her lover in the Laksar area of the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand. She locked up her mother-in-law before fleeing the in-laws' house, who was rescued by neighbours who informed her son about the incident.

Soon after the elopement, the bride and her lover reached the Parthi Police Station. The bride informed the police that she was married off to her husband against her will and wants to live with her lover. Despite the best efforts by both the police and the family members, she could not be convinced to live with her husband. After repeated persuasions, she agreed to return to her in-laws' house.

It has been learnt that the woman is a resident of Laksar and was married to a person from the Pathri area about a fortnight ago. She was having an affair with a youth from the same village, and both wanted to get married. However, the woman's family came in their way and married her off to her current husband.

Police said the lover reached the in-laws' house with his friend and locked the mother-in-law in a room, and fled with the woman. After a frantic search by the family members, it was found that the duo had reached the Parthi Police Station to express their desire to marry each other, as the woman was not happy with her current marriage.

Pathri Police Station in-charge Manoj Nautiyal said, "The bride wanted to stay with her lover. But after a lot of persuasion, she agreed to go to her in-laws' house. The bride has been handed over to her in-laws."

Also Read:

  1. Woman Leaves Husband To Elope With Cabby Boyfriend; Held At Airport, Sent Back Home
  2. Newly married woman, ex-beau elope after knocking down her father in West Bengal

Laksar: In a shocking case, a newly-married woman eloped with her lover in the Laksar area of the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand. She locked up her mother-in-law before fleeing the in-laws' house, who was rescued by neighbours who informed her son about the incident.

Soon after the elopement, the bride and her lover reached the Parthi Police Station. The bride informed the police that she was married off to her husband against her will and wants to live with her lover. Despite the best efforts by both the police and the family members, she could not be convinced to live with her husband. After repeated persuasions, she agreed to return to her in-laws' house.

It has been learnt that the woman is a resident of Laksar and was married to a person from the Pathri area about a fortnight ago. She was having an affair with a youth from the same village, and both wanted to get married. However, the woman's family came in their way and married her off to her current husband.

Police said the lover reached the in-laws' house with his friend and locked the mother-in-law in a room, and fled with the woman. After a frantic search by the family members, it was found that the duo had reached the Parthi Police Station to express their desire to marry each other, as the woman was not happy with her current marriage.

Pathri Police Station in-charge Manoj Nautiyal said, "The bride wanted to stay with her lover. But after a lot of persuasion, she agreed to go to her in-laws' house. The bride has been handed over to her in-laws."

Also Read:

  1. Woman Leaves Husband To Elope With Cabby Boyfriend; Held At Airport, Sent Back Home
  2. Newly married woman, ex-beau elope after knocking down her father in West Bengal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONJUGAL DISPUTEPARTHI POLICE STATIONHARIDWAR DISTRICTEXTRAMARITAL AFFAIRHARIDWAR WOMAN ELOPES WIITH BEAU

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.