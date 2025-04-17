Newly-married Haridwar Woman Locks Up In-Law To Elope With Beau

Laksar: In a shocking case, a newly-married woman eloped with her lover in the Laksar area of the Haridwar district in Uttarakhand. She locked up her mother-in-law before fleeing the in-laws' house, who was rescued by neighbours who informed her son about the incident.

Soon after the elopement, the bride and her lover reached the Parthi Police Station. The bride informed the police that she was married off to her husband against her will and wants to live with her lover. Despite the best efforts by both the police and the family members, she could not be convinced to live with her husband. After repeated persuasions, she agreed to return to her in-laws' house.

It has been learnt that the woman is a resident of Laksar and was married to a person from the Pathri area about a fortnight ago. She was having an affair with a youth from the same village, and both wanted to get married. However, the woman's family came in their way and married her off to her current husband.

Police said the lover reached the in-laws' house with his friend and locked the mother-in-law in a room, and fled with the woman. After a frantic search by the family members, it was found that the duo had reached the Parthi Police Station to express their desire to marry each other, as the woman was not happy with her current marriage.

Pathri Police Station in-charge Manoj Nautiyal said, "The bride wanted to stay with her lover. But after a lot of persuasion, she agreed to go to her in-laws' house. The bride has been handed over to her in-laws."