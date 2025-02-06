Newborn's Body Found Stuck In Toilet Of Bihar Govt Hospital

Jamui: In a blood-curdling incident, the body of a newborn was found stuffed inside the toilet seat in Jamui Sadar Hospital in Bihar. The identity of the person behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Soon after the cleaning staff spotted the body, the hospital administration was informed. However, the body was stuck in such a way that it took a lot of effort of the sweeper to remove it and in the process, the head was severed. The toilet had to be broken to take out the severed head. The incident left the doctors, nurses and patient parties shocked.

"The body of the newborn was found in the toilet of Sadar Hospital and it was stuck inside the toilet seat. The body had to be taken out by breaking the seat. It took more than three hours to take the body out," Pawan, a sweeper at the hospital, said.

"The hospital management was informed about the matter. The autopsy of the body has been performed and the matter is being investigated. Footages of CCTV installed near the emergency of the hospital are being searched to ascertain who threw the newborn in the toilet," Ramesh Pandey, the hospital manager, said.

"On the instructions of the civil surgeon, Dr G K Suman, the hospital management has formed a medical board to investigate the matter," he added.

"The police are investigating the matter but it is yet to be found who abandoned the newborn in the toilet. The head of the newborn is separated from the body during extraction. Further investigation is on," Prakash Paswan, SI of Jamui Town Police Station, said.