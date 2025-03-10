New York-Bound Air India Flight With 322 Onboard Returns To Mumbai Due To Bomb Threat

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York returned to Mumbai following a bomb threat on Monday morning, according to sources. The aircraft, carrying more than 320 people, landed safely at Mumbai and is undergoing mandatory checks by the security agencies.

"A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) today, 10 March 2025. After following the necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai, in the interest of the safety and security of all on board," Air India said in a statement.

The sources said there was a bomb threat, and a note was found in one of the lavatories of the plane. There were 322 people, including 19 crew members, in the Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, one of the sources said.