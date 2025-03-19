New Varieties Crops Being Developed To Deal With Multiple Challenges To Get More Yield

New Delhi: Having learnt from previous findings and constant changes in crop varieties, new varieties of crops are being developed to deal with multiple challenges that will help to grow more yields and be climate resilient.

Dr Rabindra Padharia, Joint Director (Extension), Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, told ETV Bharat, "There are multiple reasons for crop varieties including climate, genetics, and pests. Scientists study previous findings and reasons and develop new varieties for further release. The research and testing are underway for new varieties."

As per data, during the last 10 years, a total of 2593 varieties were released by ICAR, out of these 2177 varieties have been found tolerant to one or more biotic or abiotic stresses. Within a couple of years after releasing the varieties, several crop varieties became susceptible due to multiple reasons. As per scientists, there are multiple reasons which are to be addressed for better yield.

According to scientists, the crop varieties are tested and developed at different locations, climates, temperatures and weather conditions before releasing them despite the fact that some crop varieties respond or behave differently.

What Scientists Say:

"The crop varieties have their own different traits. When we develop a variety, we segregate it by characters which will be helpful for farmers. The major difference is that we test these varieties in limited locations but the farming situation is in thousands of locations and every location has its own environment and adaptability," Rajbir Yadav, Principal Scientist, ICAR- IARI told ETV Bharat.

"For example, if we develop 20 varieties, out of these 2-3 will be strongly preferred; 10-12 will be low preferred, and 2-3 will not sustain but it does not mean that these 2-3 products are waste. Every variety holds its own strength and character combination that attracts farmers. If talking about susceptibility, we focus on rust and disease in wheat. Some varieties come rust resistant, moderate rust resistant and susceptible,” added Yadav.

"There are multiple reasons for non-acceptance of varieties after the release of so many years like genetic erosion, some strains which are pathogen, upgraded version, diseases, weed and insects effect, climate change, region-specific, cultivation field, and weather," Dr RS Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat.

Genetic Reason:

Crop varieties are susceptible to diseases due to insects, viruses, and bacterial fungi that harm crops and impact crop production.

Pathogen Spread:

Some crops are not pathogen resistant in that situation if farmers plant the same variety which easily spreads disease in the field and damages the crops.

Genetic diversity:

Several farmers often replace local varieties and use diverse varieties with genetically uniform ones which causes a loss of natural resistance to local pests and diseases.

Environmental Condition:

Nowadays the climate is changing fast which has effects on agriculture like extreme temperatures, floods, drought, and excessive rainfall which makes the plants weak and more susceptible to diseases.

Climate of Areas:

The crop variety is often developed in a controlled condition but it could not survive in different weather conditions in different regions.

Government’s Step:

The government has set up a National Action Plan on Climate Change which provides an overarching policy framework for climate action in the country. The NAPCC outlines a national strategy to enable the country to adapt to climate change and enhance ecological sustainability. The ICAR has launched a project that conducts studies on the impact of climate change on agriculture including crops and also develops and promotes climate resilient technologies in agriculture for vulnerable areas of the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said.

Technology Use:

As per Parliament data: a total of 286 climate-resilient technologies have been developed for the benefit of farmers of 22 states and 3 Union Territories (UTs). The climate resilient technologies including crop varieties, intercropping systems, conservation agriculture, crop diversification, agroforestry systems, zero till drill sowing of wheat to escape terminal heat stress, alternate methods of rice cultivation (system of rice intensification, aerobic rice and direct seeded rice), in-situ moisture conservation have been disseminated among the farmers in 151 vulnerable districts across the country. During the past fourteen years, a total of 23,613 training programs were conducted against the target of 17,500 training programs to educate farmers on various aspects of climate change and resilient technologies. So far 6,47,735 farmers covered to enable wider adoption of climate resilient technologies and minimise agricultural loss.

Smart Farming:

To promote climate-smart farming practices in the country, Technology Demonstration Components (TDC) have tested and validated various location-specific promising climate-resilient technologies at on-farm sites of 448 villages in 151 climatically vulnerable districts for adoption by the farmers. The climate-smart farming technologies are shared with the respective State governments for further upscaling. So far, the program has been implemented in 17 448 villages involving an area of about 2,71,605 hectares with 2,31,421 households distributed in 28 States and five Union Territories, as per the report.

Improvement in seeds of various types of crops:

During the last five years (2020-21 to 2024-25) total of 1790 varieties of 80 field crops have been released which include cereals (788), oilseeds (247), pulses (283), forage crops (111), fibre crops (289), sugarcane (46) and other crops (26). The department made systematic efforts to produce breeder seeds of the newly released varieties, wherein a total of 542892 sq of breeder seeds of more than 2000 varieties across 60 crops was produced.

The Varietal Replacement Rate (Less than 5 years and 10 years old varieties in seed chain) from 2019-20 to 2023-24 had significant gain in all major field crops over the past five years. The percentage share of breeder seed indents for varieties less than 5 years old increased notably during 2023-24 in almost all the major crops except soybean. The varietal mismatches have been reduced to 12.1 per cent during 2023-24 from 19.30 per cent during 2018-19, the Lok Sabha data states.

Monitor performance and productivity of New Crop Varieties:

Newly developed varieties and hybrids are demonstrated at farmers’ fields through front-line demonstrations (FLDs) to evaluate the performance of varieties and hybrids outside the research farm. Surveys and surveillance activities are regularly carried out to check the performance and response of varieties to diseases and insect pests. High-yielding varieties and hybrids, after their release, find a place in the seed chain.

Breeder seed indents are the indicators of adaptability and popularity of any variety. Higher the indent of variety in comparison to its other contemporary varieties establishes the popularity and acceptability of that variety among the 22 farmers. The feedback received from farmers-oriented programs after demonstrating the varieties also indicates the performance. The impact analysis studies are regularly conducted on the performance of ICAR varieties, the data mentioned.

Financial Allocation:

According to Lok Sabha data, there is a marginal increase of Rs 35.43 crore in the Budget Estimates 2025-26 in comparison to 2024-25, which is already distributed across 63 components of six sub-schemes of Crop Science Division.

A major part of this enhanced budget will be utilised in the various activities of two budget announcement components, (first) Enhancing climate resilience and ensuring food security with genome editing and (Second) a Global R&D Hub for millets in India. The total Rs 930.22 crore has been allocated in Revised Estimates 2024-25, which has been distributed across 63 components of the scheme.