How Dangerous Is New Variant Of Covid Jn.1? What The Experts Say

New Delhi: The Ghaziabad Health Department is on alert after four cases of Covid-19 were reported on Friday. It is keeping a close watch on the conditions of the patients and the prevailing situation on the health front. There is no need to panic, and all four patients are completely healthy, the department said. Three patients are in home isolation, while one is admitted to a private hospital, and the health department is in touch with the patients.

Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr Akhilesh Mohan says that Covid-19 patients in the district do not have any medical complications other than cough, cold and fever. "Normally, viral infections increase when the weather changes. There is no need to panic in any way. If there are symptoms of cough, cold and fever, then some precautions need to be taken so that the infection does not spread to anyone else nearby," he said.

Dr Mohan said that the last variant of coronavirus was Omicron, which did not prove to be dangerous compared to the previous variant. However, the health department is fully alert, all the private and government hospitals and pathology labs of the district have been directed to inform the health department if any case of Covid 19 is reported, he said. Also, register it on the IDSP portal, and if more cases are reported in the coming days, further action will be taken accordingly.

Symptoms of COVID-JN.1:

The JN.1 variant of the coronavirus has the ability to spread rapidly. It is also being described as a sub-variant of Omicron. The symptoms of this variant include cough, cold, fever, sore throat, fatigue, headache and loss of smell and taste. According to experts, this variant of the coronavirus is more contagious, but the intensity of this variant is very low. The person usually recovers in home isolation itself, and there will be no need for hospitalisation.

Status of new variant:

A total of 300 cases of the JN.1 variant have been reported in India since 2025. However, there is no news of the death of any patient infected with this variant so far. The Health Ministry has said in a statement that there is no need to panic, as almost all the cases are mild. No patient will be required to be hospitalized. At present, cases of this new variant have been reported in many states of the country. However, the cases reported are very low as per the population of the country. Therefore, there is no need to worry or panic.