New Trade Agreement Opens Doors For India And UK To Grow Together

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the 19th G-20 summit, in Rio de Janeiro on Nov. 19, 2024. (File) ( ANI )

He said that the billions "brought to our economy from the trade deal signed today will reach all regions and nations of the UK, so working people in every community can feel the benefits".

Reynolds, the Business and Trade Secretary in the UK, highlighted a big boost to new investments and exports, saying the deal will benefit communities nationwide and strengthen the UK’s position as a global business hub.

"We’re putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Brits and helping families with the cost of living, and we’re determined to go further and faster to grow the economy and raise living standards across the UK," Starmer added.

Starmer, in a statement released on Wednesday, called the new trade deal with India a major boost for jobs and economic growth across the country. He said that the landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain. "It will create thousands of British jobs across the UK, unlock new opportunities for businesses and drive growth in every corner of the country, delivering on our Plan for Change," he said.

With the UK pushing ahead on its new 10-year industrial strategy aimed at boosting economic growth, the FTA is expected to open big opportunities, especially in tech, manufacturing, and clean energy. This visit is going to be a turning point in shaping a more dynamic, future-ready partnership for both countries.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Jonathan Reynolds are likely to sign the FTA in the presence of PM Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the UK, all eyes are on the long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement, which is likely to be signed in London today.

"The almost £6 billion in new investment and export wins announced today will deliver thousands of jobs and shows the strength of our partnership with India as we ensure the UK is the best place in the world to invest and do business. This government is proving time and again that we can deliver on our mission to grow the economy, put more money in pockets and boost living standards under our Plan for Change," he added.

The UK government, in a separate document titled 'UK-India Free Trade Agreement and Impact on Industrial Strategy Sectors' released on Wednesday, said manufacturing is set to be a big winner in the India-UK trade deal.

For the UK, which leads in high-tech manufacturing, this means better access to India’s rapidly growing market. Big tariff cuts will be there for the items including on cars, aircraft parts and optical products like lenses and microscopes — making UK exports more competitive.

The deal also promises faster and simpler customs processes to save businesses time and money. Besides this, stronger protections for patents, trademarks and designs will going to help UK manufacturers innovate and expand with more confidence. As India looks to boost manufacturing to over 20 per cent of its GDP by 2031, this partnership comes at the right time for both sides.

The document also acknowledged that India’s green sector is growing fast, driven by ambitious goals like reaching Net Zero by 2070. The UK’s strengths in offshore wind, green finance and energy systems will help support this clean energy push, it added.

The trade deal will encourage both countries to work closely on developing and sharing green technologies, making it easier to bring new ideas to life, it says. The deal will also open up fresh opportunities for businesses involved in environmental goods and services, aiming to boost the green economy and create more export possibilities for both India and the UK, it adds.

"The UK’s strengths in AI, fintech, and cybersecurity perfectly complement India’s booming software industry and digital economy. With India’s first-ever Telecoms chapter included, British tech firms will get easier access to India’s large market, with fair treatment and transparent licensing making it simpler to do business," the document reads.

Besides this UK’s medical technology sector also stands to gain, with tariffs on medical devices like X-rays being reduced or removed. Which means UK medtech companies can more easily enter India’s rapidly growing healthcare market. Clearer customs rules and flexible labeling requirements will certainly going help smooth the export process.

On the services side, UK expertise in areas like consulting and accounting fits well with India’s expanding business services. The deal ensures UK companies won’t face unfair barriers and provides for mutual recognition of professional qualifications, saving time and costs for professionals working across both countries, it adds.

Quoting Rohan Malik, EMEIA and UKI Government & Public Sector Managing Partner at Ernst & Young, this document adds that over the past decade, total trade value between the UK and India has more than doubled from £16.6bn to £40bn and this agreement will further strengthen the flourishing economic relationship between the two countries.

Enhanced access to one of the world’s largest markets should offer considerable advantages for financial and professional services businesses, unlocking commercial opportunities and supporting growth across two strategically significant sectors of the UK economy.