New SUVs For Newly Elected MLAs In Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar: The newly elected legislators of Jammu and Kashmir will be getting plush vehicles with the government ordering 90 SUVs for them. The Scorpio vehicles delivered by Mahindra will cost the exchequer an estimated 14.85 crore, an official order said.

This comes a day after the 89 legislators were administered oath by the Protem speaker at the Legislative Assembly in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah won from two seats including Budgam and Ganderbal. But he announced to retain the Ganderbal seat and resigned from Budgam, which will see a by-poll now.

The J&K Director Motor Garages, which is responsible for providing vehicles to the ministers and officials now, has been assigned to oversee the procurement of the vehicles. The vehicles will be procured through the Government e-Marketplace (GEM) portal following the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 including all necessary e-tendering and procedural formalities.

The department, according to the order, is responsible for securing and guaranteeing all financial transactions on the procurement and utilization certificates and red accounts to be submitted by March 31, 2025. It said that the funds must be exclusively used for vehicle procurement and cannot be diverted or reallocated for other purposes.

But the order has clearly stated that new posts of drivers will not be created with an official saying they have requisite staff for them. Additionally, the department has been instructed to ensure there is no idle parking of the funds.