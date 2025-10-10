ETV Bharat / bharat

New Study Warns of Landslide-Prone Zones On Srinagar-Jammu Highway Stretch

Srinagar: A new scientific study has warned that large sections of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, which runs from Jawahar Tunnel Banihal to Ramban, are structurally fragile and highly prone to landslides.



Published in Applied Geomatics in June, the study analysed 27 road cut slopes along the Banihal–Ramban stretch of NH-44 and found many to be unstable or only moderately stable. Researchers used rock mass rating (RMR) and slope mass rating (SMR) systems to assess the strength of the slopes, followed by kinematic analysis at 48 locations to understand how rocks could fail or collapse.

"The first step in evaluating slope stability involved determining the rock mass condition using the RMR and SMR classifications — standard techniques for assessing the strength or weakness of rock slopes," the authors explained.

"Following this, a kinematic analysis was conducted to understand how fractures, joints, and bedding planes in the rock could lead to various types of failures, such as planar sliding, toppling, or wedge failures."

The study titled 'Stability of road cut slopes along NH-44 in the Kashmir Himalayas: a study using slope mass rating and kinematic analysis' was conducted by Riyaz Ahmad Mir of the National Institute of Hydrology, Zahid Habib of the Geological Survey of India, and Kainat Aziz of IIT Guwahati.

NH-44 cuts through steep Himalayan slopes composed of fragile rock types that crumble under heavy rainfall. The region also lies in a tectonically active zone, making the terrain inherently unstable.

Meanwhile, according to another study titled “Developing landslide hazard scenario using historical events for the Kashmir Himalaya,” between 1990 and 2020, nearly 960 landslides were recorded along the highway, killing around 1,000 people and injuring 267. Out of Jammu and Kashmir’s 20 districts, 16 are considered at high risk of landslides.