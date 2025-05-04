New Study Throws Light On Mating Behaviour Of Olive Ridley Sea Turtles

Kolkata: A collaborative study by the University of Michigan and the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has thrown new light on the mating behaviour of Olive Ridley sea turtles. It says the female turtles are very picky when choosing mates as they prefer a partner of the same size and strength to lay quality eggs.

The study, published in the journal 'Ecosphere', further says that several male turtles vie for one female partner. Dr Basudev Tripathi, Dr Anil Mohapatra and Dr Anshuman Swain from the University of Michigan, along with Dr Ashish Kumar Das and Sandeep Kumar Mohapatra from the ZSI centre in Odisha's Gopalpur, conducted the study.

Rushikulya beach in Odisha is considered the world's largest mass nesting site for Olive Ridley, and the research team conducted a meticulous study over two years on 134 pairs of turtles during the breeding season. They were released back to the sea, post-identification and measurement.

The study found a significant relationship between the size of male and female turtles. This can be used to classify these turtles based on their size. Male turtles try to mate with larger and stronger females. Male turtles fight amongst themselves to get the preferred turtle to mate with.

Bite marks on female turtles attest to multiple male turtles attempting to mate with the same female turtle. Larger female turtles can lay more eggs as they have a physical advantage during mating. The study also observes signs of frequent mating competition.

The research team measuring an Olive Ridley sea turtle. (ETV Bharat)

"Rushikulya beach is the largest gathering place for Olive Ridley sea turtles, which nest on this coast for breeding. Since its discovery in 1994, conservation measures have been strengthened, resulting in more female turtles for nesting. Therefore, we need to make better arrangements," Dr Basudev Tripathi, a research scientist, said.

"These studies have revealed valuable information about the mating behaviour of Olive Ridley turtles. As a result, more importance must be placed on the conservation and breeding to reduce the high mortality rate of such turtles in the Bay of Bengal," ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee said.