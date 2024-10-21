New Statue Of Lady Justice In Supreme Court - All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The statue of the New Lady Justice was recently unveiled in the Supreme Court library. The statue, which has removed its blindfold and replaced the sword with the Constitution, reflects the idea that Indian law is neither blind nor punitive.

This change, commissioned by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, marks a shift towards a more representative and humane legal system, resonating with contemporary values of justice and equality.

About Old Statue

Traditionally, Lady Justice has been depicted wearing a blindfold, symbolising impartiality and the idea that justice should be administered without bias, regardless of the status or power of the individuals involved. The old representation included a sword, which symbolised authority and the power to punish wrongdoing. This element often conveyed a punitive approach to justice, emphasising enforcement and control. The old statue's robe reflected a legacy of colonial-era judicial symbolism.

About New Statue

Blindfold Removed: Represents awareness of societal realities and promotes transparency in judicial processes.

The Constitution replaces the sword and it emphasises democratic principles and human rights, moving away from punishment towards protection and empowerment.

The new statue has been designed by Vinod Goswami, a muralist who teaches at the College of Art in Delhi.

Lady Justice Statue History

Lady Justice statue is in Greek and Roman mythology. Themis, one of the 12 Titans born to Gaea and Uranus according to works of the Greek poet Hesiod who lived circa 700 BCE, is known as the goddess of justice, wisdom, and good counsel — and is often depicted as a woman holding scales in one hand and a sword in the other. The first Roman emperor Augustus (27 BCE-14 CE) introduced the worship of Justice in the form of a goddess known as Justitia (or Iustitia). Justitia, like Themis, did not wear a blindfold.

Legal scholar Desmond Manderson of the College of Law, Australian National University, wrote in a 2020 paper that the "first known image to show a blindfolded justice comes from a woodcut…published in Ship of Fools, a collection of satirical poems by fifteenth-century lawyer Sebastian Brant."

This 1494 image, Manderson pointed out, "is not a celebration of blind justice, but a critique”. The woodcut, often attributed to German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer, is titled "The Fool Blindfolding Justice", and depicts the eponymous 'fool' blindfolding a woman resembling Lady Justice — with a sword in one hand and scales in the other.

However, by the early 17th century, Manderson wrote, the image had "lost its satirical connotations", and had come to be equated with the very notion of justice.

Lady Justice in India

Along with the common law legal system that continues to serve as the basis for how India’s judiciary functions, the British Raj also introduced the iconography of Lady Justice. This image still survives in courthouses around the country. At the Calcutta High Court first constructed in 1872 images of Lady Justice were carved into the pillars supporting the building. The depictions show Lady Justice blindfolded in some cases and with her eyes open in others.

The Bombay High Court too, features a statue of Lady Justice at the top of one of its buildings, once again without a blindfold. The new statue at the Supreme Court is very similar to another piece of art featured on the premises. A mural close to the judges’ entrance shows Mahatma Gandhi and Lady Justice on either side of a chakra; Lady Justice in this depiction is wearing a saree, and holding scales and a book instead of a sword.

Symbolic Changes and its meaning:

Removing the Blindfold: This ancient blindfolded statue, representing that justice should not be blind to passion or influence from outside sources like wealth or status was viewed to have been removed-the current view is justice knows all and sees everything of its status.

Constitution vs. Sword: The sword in the old statue symbolises the power to enforce law and punishment. The new statue, holding the Constitution focuses on justice with a constitutional foundation, pertinent to the changing legal structure of India.

Dress: This is a transformation from the trends of the Western robe dress code to donning an Indian saree - an aspect that shows a larger transition toward assuming the Indian identity in the judicial institution.

These changes were initiated under Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud aiming to modernise the judiciary and move away from colonial legacies. The open-eyed Lady Justice statue at the Supreme Court of India signifies a transformative view of justice's role in society, reflecting modern values and principles.

Important Significance of Open Eyes

Awareness and Engagement: Open eyes symbolise knowledge about the complexity and differentiation within society. The image would then contrast for it is, in a way, an icon of detached impartiality.

Constitutional Focus: The statue holds the Constitution in her hand rather than a sword, much as to indicate that justice is deep-rooted into constitutional values rather than punishment. Shifting from such practices showed a commitment to uphold rights and fairness in the eye of the Constitution against symbols of colonial authority and violence.

Inclusivity and Fairness: The design has a more inclusive aspect toward justice, meaning that it is supposed to take aboard different viewpoints and experiences instead of ascribing everyone as same in the eyes of the law.

Rejection of the Colonial Legacy: The renovation is a purposeful act that seeks to move away from manifestations of the colonial era.

Balance and Integrity: Where the sword was displaced by the scales of justice, this proves that its post-replacement alternative represents a continued dedication to balance and fairness in judicial decisions.

Overall, it represents an enlightened approach to justice in India that is vigilant, inclusive, and deeply rooted in constitutional principles rather than old-fashioned ideas about blind impartiality.