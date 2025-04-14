No More Faulty Readings! New Rules For Gas Meters Will Ensure Accuracy, Fair Billing And Consumer Protection

New Delhi: The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has framed draft rules for gas meters under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, to ensure consumer protection and fair billing for usage of gas. The draft rules will establishe a system to check and approve all gas meters, whether for domestic, commercial, or industrial purposes, before they are used in trade and commerce.

The rules will also require all gas meters to be re-verified at regular intervals as part of the process to check that they continue to be accurate in use. This move, which will ensure the fair charge of gas used during the billing cycle, aims to protect consumers from overcharging, servicing of faulty equipment, and meter reading errors.

The Department explained, "The intention of the regulations is to provide accountability, accuracy and reliability within gas measurement systems. Gas meters that are verified, improve energy efficiency, reduce billing disputes for users, and require less maintenance, ensuring compliance with standards and quality in the energy sector."

These rules also define a compact compliance framework for the manufacturers of gas meters and for distribution companies and strengthen the credibility of Indian trade internationally in both bringing value to the consumer end and improving the manufacturing ecosystem by encouraging innovation and quality assurance through best international practices and standards of the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML).

The Legal Metrology Division undertook an exhaustive and holistic exercise to come up with the rules for measurement, under which, it will ensure measurement accuracy across the country. A technical committee comprising experts from IILM, RRSLs, industries and VCOs was formed to develop this framework. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) also was part of this process by providing scientific and technical feedback to enrich the draft.

Broad circulation of the draft among all stakeholders including manufacturers, testing laboratories, CGD companies and state legal metrology departments was carried out to avail inputs for developing rules to address practical implementation issues. After numerous meetings with stakeholders and consultations with various departments, the final version of the draft was prepared to include all necessary inputs while making a fair balance between regulatory oversight and ease of implementation.

Recognising the need for a smooth transition, the Department has provided a transition period, allowing time for industry players and enforcement agencies to prepare for compliance. This gradual rollout will ensure a seamless gas supply without causing disruptions to consumers and businesses.