Navratri Special Trains: New Routes And Schedules Revealed By Railways

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced to run over 1000 trips of reserved and unreserved trains to tackle the huge influx of passengers due to Navratri and the summer season as well as to clear the extra rush across the rail network.

According to officials, the railway is taking extra care to manage crowds at stations and trains during these days for the safety and security of the travellers.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay speaking on the Navratri special trains (ETV Bharat)

Several regular trains from New Delhi to different states are in various categories, especially sleeper class, showing either full or long waiting times per online railway ticket booking sites.

“To provide a smooth travel experience during the summer season, the Central Railway will run a total of 986 Summer Special trains, including 278 unreserved trains to clear the extra rush of passengers,” they said.

Details About Special Trips

The Railways has announced the following special trains and their schedules: