Navratri Special Trains: New Routes And Schedules Revealed By Railways

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced to run over 1000 trips of reserved and unreserved trains to tackle the huge influx of passengers due to Navratri and the summer season as well as to clear the extra rush across the rail network.
According to officials, the railway is taking extra care to manage crowds at stations and trains during these days for the safety and security of the travellers.
Several regular trains from New Delhi to different states are in various categories, especially sleeper class, showing either full or long waiting times per online railway ticket booking sites.
“To provide a smooth travel experience during the summer season, the Central Railway will run a total of 986 Summer Special trains, including 278 unreserved trains to clear the extra rush of passengers,” they said.
Details About Special Trips
The Railways has announced the following special trains and their schedules:
LTT-Danapur-LTT Bi-Weekly Specials (50 trips)
- Train No. 01010 will depart from Danapur at 19:00 hrs every Tuesday and Sunday from April 8 to July 1.
- Arrival at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) will be at 04:40 hrs on the third day.
Other Special Trains:
- LTT-Mau-LTT Bi-Weekly Specials (48 trips)
- LTT-Mau-LTT Teachers Specials (2 trips)
- LTT-Banaras-LTT Bi-Weekly Specials (48 trips)
- LTT- Samastipur- LTT Weekly AC Specials (24 trips)
- CSMT-Kanyakumari-CSMT Weekly Specials (24 trips)
- CSMT-Asansol-CSMT Weekly Specials (24 trips)
- CSMT-Chennai-CSMT Weekly Specials (8 trips)
- CSMT-Sri M Visvesaraya Terminal Bengaluru-CSMT Weekly Specials (26 trips)
- Pune-Danapur-Pune Bi-Weekly Specials (50 trips)
- Pune-Ghazipur City-Pune Biweekly Specials (48 trips)
- Pune-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Pune Weekly Specials (24 trips)
- Pune-Sanganer-Pune Weekly Specials (24 trips)
- LTT-Danapur-LTT Weekly Unreserved Specials (24 trips)
- LTT-Mau-LTT Weekly Unreserved Specials (24 trips)
- Pune-Danapur-Pune Weekly Unreserved Specials (24 trips)
- Pune-Ghazipur City-Pune Weekly Unreserved Specials (26 trips)
Booking Information:
- Bookings for special trains (Nos. 01009, 01123, 01053, 01043, 01005, 01145, 01015, 01481, 01431, 01491, 01433, and 01013) will open from March 30.
- Bookings can be made at all computerised reservation centres and on the official website.
- Tickets for unreserved coaches can be booked through UTS with normal charges applicable for superfast mail/express trains.
The Chief Public Relations Officer of South Central Railway, A. Sridhar, said that to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season, SCR will run weekly special trains between Narasapur–Arsikere–Narasapur. En route, these special trains will also stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Markapur Road, Cumbum, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Gooty, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka and Tumakuru stations in both directions.
“South Western Railway has notified the following special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer: Train SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North–SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Specials and SMVT Bengaluru–Thiruvananthapuram North Weekly Special,” M. Senthamil Selvan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said.
“For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush, railways have decided to run unreserved special trains in different directions,” said Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, CPRO, Northern Railway.
During the year 2023-24, on average, 1.88 crore passengers travelled daily on Indian Railways, which includes 1.66 crore unreserved passengers. The total revenue earned from passenger services during the last 5 years (2019-20 to 2023-24) is Rs 2,39,241 crores, which includes Rs 55,383 crores from unreserved passengers, as per Rajya Sabha data.
According to data, special trains were operated during the years 2024 and 2025 (till February, 2025) as the train trips of passengers served the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 (17,340 train trips), passengers served 4.24 crore; Durga Pooja, Deepawali, and Chhath Puja in 2024 (7,990 train trips), passengers 1.1 crore; the summer vacation in 2024 (12,919 train trips), passengers 1.8 crore; and Holi in 2024 (604 train trips), passengers 8.6 lakh.
To handle overcrowding in coaches, the traffic pattern of the trains running on Indian Railways is monitored regularly, and to cater to additional demand, the load of existing trains is augmented, special trains are run, new trains are introduced, the frequency of existing trains is increased, etc., subject to operational feasibility, by the railway ministry.
