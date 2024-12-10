ETV Bharat / bharat

New RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra: B Tech From IIT Kanpur; Alma Mater Remembers A Prolific Lawn Tennis Player

Kanpur: Sanjay Malhotra, the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, is an IIT Kanpur graduate and 1990-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre and also has a master's in public policy from Princeton University.

While Malhotra is considered instrumental in the implementation of the new income tax regime, staff at the IIT Kanpur, his alma mater, still remember him as a prolific lawn tennis player during his student days at the campus.

Malhotra, 56, is currently the Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and will succeed Shaktikanta Das, whose second three-year term comes to an end on December 10.

Malhotra, who has more than three decades of experience in public policy with expertise in areas like power, finance and taxation, takes guard at the central bank at a time when the economy is faced with the dual challenge of slowing growth rate and high inflation rate.

While Das kept benchmark interest rates unchanged for almost two years in a bid to control inflation, the incoming Governor is said to be a team player who believes prices cannot be managed by the central bank alone and the task needs government help as well.

He takes over as the 26th Governor of the central bank at a time when the RBI is under pressure to cut interest rates to support growth. The GDP growth slowed to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent in July-September while the inflation rate accelerated to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October. The government-mandated inflation target for the RBI is 4 percent, plus or minus two percentage points.