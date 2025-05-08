Robert Prevost Of The United States Is Named Pope Leo XIV

VATICAN CITY: Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church. Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.
White smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney Thursday at 6:07 p.m. local time, signaling that a pontiff had been elected to lead the Catholic Church.
Pope Leo XIV’s first message: Peace and dialogue ‘without fear’
In his first words, Pope Leo XIV, history's first American pope Robert Prevost, said “Peace be with you.” From the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, he recalled that he was an Augustinian priest, but a Christian above all, and a bishop, “so we can all walk together.” He spoke in Italian and then switched to Spanish, recalling his many years spent as a missionary and then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru.
The voting cardinals look over the crowd
The voting cardinals now fill the four balconies that flank the flag-draped balcony where Pope Leo XIV will speak. Many — including several who had been identified as possible contenders — seem joyful as they look over the crowd below.
A new pope’s last moments before emerging to a global role
The new pope, whoever he is, should now be donning his papal vestments in the so-called “Room of Tears.” It is thus named due to the emotional weight of the moment and the responsibility ahead. People in the crowd continue to scream “Viva il papa!” as they remain suspended in time in huge anticipation.
One cardinal’s hometown ‘mystery’
Three friends in Cardinal Pietro Parolin’s hometown of Schiavon clinked their glasses in an Italian salute when the white smoke went up in St. Peter’s Square. “We hope it’s him,” said Mariano Vialetto, over an aperitivo in Caffè Centrale. “We have our fingers crossed.”
Morgan Zaetta was more sure: “It’s him, it’s him.” Then the bells rang in the church, St. Margherita — only the sacristan says it wasn’t he who rang them and doesn’t know who did. “It wasn’t me,” said Angelo Cisotto, adding no one was in the bell tower and they could not be rung by remote. “It’s a mystery,” he said. Asked if it could be a sign: “We hope, we hope.’’
Trump saw the smoke
President Donald Trump was asked about the white smoke signaling that a new pope had been chosen. He offered little immediate reaction. “I saw the smoke but I haven’t seen the pope,” Trump told reporters on his way out of a White House event with military mothers.
A last quiet moment before the excitement
A few minutes before the white smoke, a small seagull chick appeared near the chimney of the Sistine Chapel. Alongside the chick were two larger seagulls, almost as if they were a family. Just as the mother was feeding the chick, the chimney began to smoke.
Older cardinals who didn’t participate in the conclave rush out to the square
These cardinals lined up as military bands played the Italian and Holy See national anthems. Spotted in the crowd were American Cardinals Sean O’Malley and Donald Wuerl, both of whom are over 80 and didn’t vote.
Swiss Guards have taken position in front of front of St. Peter’s Basilica
A marching brass band in blue uniforms led a contingent of Swiss guards through the crowd to a central spot below the balcony, generating another huge roar from the crowd. The Pontifical Swiss Guard is the official security force of the Vatican, and holds a ceremonial and a protective function. And now more marching bands are celebrating the election of a new pope in a parade that includes large groups in military dress uniforms. “Vivi il Papa!” erupts from the crowd whenever the music pauses.