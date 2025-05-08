ETV Bharat / bharat

Robert Prevost Of The United States Is Named Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, at the Vatican on Thursday ( AP )

VATICAN CITY: Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church. Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.

White smoke poured out of the Sistine Chapel chimney Thursday at 6:07 p.m. local time, signaling that a pontiff had been elected to lead the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV’s first message: Peace and dialogue ‘without fear’

In his first words, Pope Leo XIV, history's first American pope Robert Prevost, said “Peace be with you.” From the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, he recalled that he was an Augustinian priest, but a Christian above all, and a bishop, “so we can all walk together.” He spoke in Italian and then switched to Spanish, recalling his many years spent as a missionary and then archbishop of Chiclayo, Peru.

The voting cardinals look over the crowd

The voting cardinals now fill the four balconies that flank the flag-draped balcony where Pope Leo XIV will speak. Many — including several who had been identified as possible contenders — seem joyful as they look over the crowd below.

Robert Prevost is elected the first American pope in history

Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.

A new pope’s last moments before emerging to a global role

The new pope, whoever he is, should now be donning his papal vestments in the so-called “Room of Tears.” It is thus named due to the emotional weight of the moment and the responsibility ahead. People in the crowd continue to scream “Viva il papa!” as they remain suspended in time in huge anticipation.