PM Modi Inaugurates India's First Vertical-Lift Sea Bridge At TN's Rameswaram

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, inaugurated the New Pamban Railway Bridge at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district, marking a significant milestone in India’s infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister operated the vertical lift span of the bridge using a remote device, allowing a Coast Guard ship to pass beneath. The newly inaugurated structure is the country’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, showcasing a major leap in indigenous engineering.

PM Modi also flagged off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram in Chennai, further enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother travel for commuters and pilgrims. Although Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was absent from the function due to prior engagements in the Nilgiris, the event saw the presence of several prominent leaders and officials.

These included Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, state Minister Thangam Thennarasu, and BJP leaders K. Annamalai, Sudhakar Reddy, H. Raja, and Nainar Nagenthiran, along with Ramanathapuram District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

The 2.08-kilometre-long bridge, built for Rs 550 crore, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift section capable of rising to 17 metres. Designed with provisions for dual rail tracks, the bridge is equipped to meet future transportation demands. The most striking aspect of the bridge is its vertical lift span, weighing 660 metric tons. This lift system was developed entirely with Indian technology and allows large vessels to pass beneath without interrupting rail operations.