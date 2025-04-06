New Pamban Bridge Has Over 100-Year Lifespan: Know All About India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge PM Modi Inaugurates Today

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Pamban sea bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram today. The bridge will provide a rail link between the mainland and the Rameswaram island. The inauguration will take place on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The Pamban Sea Bridge is India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu.

Rameswaram, home to the renowned Ramanathaswamy Temple, is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and holds great significance among Hindus. The bridge would improve connectivity to this spiritual destination flocked by devotees throughout the year from across the country and beyond.

The new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with mainland India. (PTI)

The PM will remotely operate the bridge's vertical lift mechanism and flag off the inaugural special of Rameswaram-Tambaram Express and a Coast Guard ship, marking the inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge and its vertical lift span. Following this, he will visit the Rameswaram temple to offer prayers. Later, he will address a public gathering, officially dedicating the Pamban Bridge and host of National Highway Projects to the nation.

Pamban Bridge, an engineering marvel

The new Pamban Bridge reflects India’s engineering prowess. Rooted in history, its story traces back to 1914 when British engineers constructed the original Pamban Bridge, a cantilever (a long piece of metal or wood that extends from a wall to support the end of a bridge) structure with a Scherzer Rolling Lift span to connect Rameswaram Island with mainland India.

For over a century, it served as a critical lifeline for pilgrims, tourists, and trade. However, the harsh marine environment and growing transportation demands necessitated a modern solution. In 2019, the Government of India sanctioned the construction of a technologically advanced, future-ready replacement.

The result is India’s first vertical lift railway sea bridge, a 2.07-kilometre-long marvel spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu. The New Pamban Bridge was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Railways.

The new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with mainland India. (PTI)

Key Features of the New Pamban Bridge

The 72.5-meter navigational span can be lifted to 17 meters, allowing larger ships to pass underneath. The new bridge is 3 meters higher than the existing one, improving sea connectivity. The substructure is designed for two tracks, with the superstructure initially accommodating a single line. The use of modern materials and engineering techniques will ensure the bridge’s longevity. The bridge has been constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint, and fully welded joints. Special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

New Pamban Bridge: Why Was It Needed?

By the early 21st century, the old bridge could no longer meet the demands of modern transportation. The increasing volume of traffic, coupled with the need for faster and safer connectivity prompted the government to envision a new structure that would be technologically advanced, durable, and future-ready.

The construction of a state-of-the-art sea bridge that could accommodate growing traffic volumes, ensure durability and facilitate smoother maritime navigation. The New Pamban Bridge was conceived to address the limitations of its predecessor while paving the way for enhanced regional connectivity and economic growth.

The new Pamban Bridge, connecting Rameswaram with mainland India. (PIB)

The New Pamban Bridge is set to ensure:

Enhanced Transportation : Accommodating heavier rail traffic and faster trains.

: Accommodating heavier rail traffic and faster trains. Maritime Integration : Allowing larger vessels to pass without disruptions.

: Allowing larger vessels to pass without disruptions. Durability: Ensuring a lifespan of over 100 years with minimal maintenance.

Modern Construction Techniques

The original 1914 bridge was vital for trade and pilgrimage but was no longer suitable for modern rail demands. Given the region’s seismic activity, cyclones, and marine corrosion, a resilient, technologically advanced replacement was essential. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), under the Ministry of Railways, led the project, ensuring it met higher speed, load, and maritime requirements. This new bridge enhances connectivity while showcasing India's infrastructure capabilities in safety, durability, and innovation.

Selection of Launching Method: Site constraints like limited support structures, low shore draft, ship traffic, fishing activity, and strong sea currents made conventional lift-span launching methods unfeasible. The solution used was pier-to-pier launching of the lift span girder using the 'Auto Launching Method based on Relationship Principle,' designed by Suntech Construction Engineering Consultants and verified by IIT Madras.

The new Pamban Railway Bridge illuminates ahead of its inauguration on the occasion of Ram Navami, in Rameswaram on Saturday (ANI)

Transportation, Assembly and Final Welding: After painting and inspection, segments were trucked to Pamban, where a temporary platform with two EOT cranes (Electric Overhead Traveling Cranes) enabled girder assembly. Welding was done in specialized huts, joints were inspected by PAUT (Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing), and corrosion protection was completed with metalizing and painting. Metalizing and painting completed corrosion protection, ensuring structural integrity.

Launching of the Lift Span: Following assembly at Abutment No. 2, the 448.305m lift span was launched in 90 sequences to Pier 77–78 using launching girders and the auto-launching method, with counterweights ensuring precise movement along a 2.65° curve.

Components of the Launching System: Key components included steel stools, stainless steel sliding bases, and swing-type traverse bases with guide rollers. Two front launching girders (51m each) and two rear ones (47m each) were supported at multiple points. Each girder set had ~10 MT counterweights. Tooth plates held jack pistons and 200T Hilman Rollers enabled smooth movement. Pivots allowed 360° rotation. Push/pull jacks (50T, 1000mm stroke) enabled span movement, requiring 13.375T–18.725T force, factoring lateral resistance.

Hydraulic Jacking and Final Placement: Eight 200T hydraulic jacks lifted the span and repositioned the girders. Mounted on frames at end cross girders, they hung during movement and were supported by adjustable stools at each pier, ensuring precise placement.

Lift Span Movement Sequence: With launching girders aligned and span loaded, the movement began. Each pier was spaced 20m apart. The 75.70m span required two moves per pier—16m first (rear over pier), then 4m (front over next pier). Rear and front girders moved in turn to the next piers. This process, repeated over 90 sequences for 448.325m, took 2–3 days per pier. Once at its final position, temporary equipment was removed and the span lowered onto bearings.

Pamban railway bridge, India's first vertical-lift bridge connecting the country's mainland with Rameswaram island. (ANI)

Erection of Towers: Towers were fabricated in 28 segments, painted, and transported to Pamban using trailers. A temporary jetty allowed segments to be loaded onto barges via a 150 MT crane and hauled by boats. A marine crane launched segments near the navigational channel. Towers were connected by a lintel forming a 21.30m × 6.80m × 4.50m machine room housing the lifting system. The room weighs ~100 MT, with 315 MT counterweights at each end ensuring balance and smooth operation.

Challenges in Construction: Overcoming the Odds

The construction of the new Pamban Bridge presented numerous challenges, ranging from environmental obstacles to logistical complexities. The Palk Strait’s turbulent waters, strong winds, and unpredictable weather patterns created difficulties in the construction process. Additionally, the region’s susceptibility to cyclones and seismic activity necessitated careful planning and robust design.

A rehearsal being done at the new Pamban Railway Bridge. (ANI)

Another significant challenge was managing logistics, particularly the transportation of heavy materials to the remote construction site. The team had to make the most of the narrow timeframes offered by tidal conditions to ensure timely delivery. Despite these obstacles, the engineers and workers demonstrated remarkable ingenuity, leveraging innovative solutions, advanced technology, and unwavering determination to overcome the difficulties and complete the bridge.

Throughout the execution of the project; which involved over 1,400 tons of fabrication, the launching of lift spans and 99 girders, as well as track and electrification work carried out at sea, the entire operation was completed without a single injury.

Safety & Environmental Features

Safety & Environmental Features of New Pamban Bridge (ETV Bharat through PIB)

India Making its Mark on a Global Scale

While the new Pamban Bridge is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognized bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs. These include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, the Tower Bridge in London and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden. Each of these iconic structures, though different in design and functionality, represents a pinnacle of engineering excellence. Now, the new Pamban Bridge stands in their company, combining cutting-edge technology with the challenges posed by India’s coastal and seismic conditions.