New Noida Will Be Built On 80 Villages Of Dadri And Bulandshahr; UP Government Approves Plan

Greater Noida: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved the master plan for New Noida, which will be set up in 80 villages of Dadri and Bulandshahr, officials said.

According to officials, the process of acquiring land will soon begin and on paper it will be called as Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR).

The process to set up a New Noida near Dadri in Gautam Buddha Nagar, started a year ago. The Noida Development Authority sent the master plan for New Noida in January this year. Around two weeks ago, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development Minister Nandi Gopal Gupta has seen the presentation.

Officials said that initially their were 19 objections to the plan and they were rectified. They said that New Noida will be set up on 20,911.29 acres of land and for this 80 villages have been notified.

Noida Authority Chief Executive Officer Satish Pal said that the master plan was sent for an approval on January 12 and was approved on October 18.

"New Noida will be completed in four phases. Till 2027, 3165 hectares of land will be developed. From 2027 to 2032, we will develop 3798 hectares will be developed. Industry will be given a priority," Pal said.

DNGIR will be built by combining 20 villages of Gautam Buddha Nagar and 60 villages of Secunderabad tehsil of Bulandshahr. The population of this city will be around six lakhs. The process of land acquisition will be different in both the districts.

Most of the land will be acquired through the district administration under Section 4 and 6. In some places, land will be taken from farmers with mutual consent.

Apart from this, there is also a thought that on the lines of Gurugram, the responsibility of acquiring land should be given to the developer directly and license should be given. With this, the authority will do the external development of that area while the developer will do the internal development.

Officials said that guidelines will be issued from the government about how to acquire.