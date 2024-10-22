New MLA Hostel In Srinagar Soon: MLA Gul

Srinagar: Eidgah MLA and Protem Speaker of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly, Mubarak Gul, on Tuesday, said that the Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government is planning to renovate the hostel for legislators in Srinagar soon. He also mentioned that the government is considering setting up offices for MLAs in their respective constituencies.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Gul said, "A new hostel for legislators is the need of the hour. The MLA hostel in Srinagar lacks modern facilities. A proposal for the same will be forwarded soon to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for approval. The new hostel will be equipped with all basic and modern amenities, including accommodation and offices for the members. It will offer better facilities for legislators."

"Apart from this, a proposal is also under consideration to establish offices for MLAs in their constituencies. This will enable direct contact between the public and their elected representatives, bringing governance to the grassroots level."

Gul, along with 87 other MLAs, entered the renovated Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Complex on Monday. It was the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that MLAs walked into the "temple of democracy."

An emotional Gul termed the day the most important of his life. "I took my oath on October 19 at the Raj Bhawan, but yesterday (Monday), I walked into the Assembly complex as both an MLA and the Protem speaker. I administered the oath of office to all members except two, who couldn't attend the ceremony," he said.

He further added, "Monday was the most important day of my life, as the six-year pause ended. Now, in the Assembly, the grievances of the people will be heard and raised by MLAs, and I expect time-bound resolutions from the respected members across party lines."

Gul, who has previously served as the Speaker of the J&K Assembly, acknowledged that administering the oath to the members was a herculean task, but everything went smoothly.

"It was a big challenge for me, as it was done within two days after I took the oath as Protem speaker. The Assembly had been inactive for six years, but with the full cooperation of the Assembly staff and my experience as a former Speaker, the swearing-in ceremony was conducted smoothly," he added.

Speaking at length about governance and the government's agenda, he said, "In a democracy, a stronger opposition makes the government more accountable, and I believe this helps the House run more effectively. I urge all elected members to maintain the dignity and discipline of the Assembly."

"There are several development projects under consideration in my Eidgah constituency. The Achan dumping site is a top priority, and we plan to develop it along modern lines to provide relief to people living nearby. Additionally, housing, drainage, and water problems in the area will also be addressed," he said, adding that the J&K government will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people.