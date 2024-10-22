New Militant Outfit Surfaces In Jammu And Kashmir; Seven Detained During Valley-Wide Raids

Srinagar: The Jammu and Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a new militant outfit, believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba tasked with recruiting youth into militant ranks by its handler who is allegedly based in Pakistan.
The Counter-Intelligence wing Kashmir (CIK) of the police raided different locations in six districts of the Valley and busted the outfit named Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’ (TLM), an offshoot of LeT.
"In the early morning of October 22, 2024, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted coordinated search operations at multiple locations across several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama," officials said.
Officials said the operation led to the busting of a recruitment module run by a newly emerged Militant organization, ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’ (TLM).
"The recruitment module is reportedly headed by a Pakistani militant handler known as Baba Hamas," the officials said, adding further investigations have been started to unearth the module's network and operations.
Sources said that the Kashmir CIK searched 10 locations across Kashmir. During the searches, a total of 14 mobile phones, one laptop and incriminating material have been recovered so far. Seven suspects have also been detained as per the sources.
CIK is a wing of Jammu and Kashmir police which deals with the militancy related investigations and their hidden operations.
The valley-wide raids follow a day after two unidentified militants attacked the camping site of workers of Z-Morh tunnel project in Gagangeer in Ganderbal district of Kashmir, killing seven workers including a local doctor.
The attack evoked widespread condemnation from the political spectrum and civil society in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the initial investigation suggests that two masked foreign terrorists entered inside the mess of the workers constructing the Z-Morh tunnel and opened indiscriminate fire, killing seven and injuring four workers.
