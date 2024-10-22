ETV Bharat / bharat

New Militant Outfit Surfaces In Jammu And Kashmir; Seven Detained During Valley-Wide Raids

Security personnel patrol an area after an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama (Representational picture) ( ANI )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a new militant outfit, believed to be an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba tasked with recruiting youth into militant ranks by its handler who is allegedly based in Pakistan.

The Counter-Intelligence wing Kashmir (CIK) of the police raided different locations in six districts of the Valley and busted the outfit named Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’ (TLM), an offshoot of LeT.

"In the early morning of October 22, 2024, the Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) conducted coordinated search operations at multiple locations across several districts in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kulgam, Budgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama," officials said.

Officials said the operation led to the busting of a recruitment module run by a newly emerged Militant organization, ‘Tehreek Labaik Ya Muslim’ (TLM).

"The recruitment module is reportedly headed by a Pakistani militant handler known as Baba Hamas," the officials said, adding further investigations have been started to unearth the module's network and operations.